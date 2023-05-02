2,000 on the street between Cobas and social centers

Over two thousand people gods grassroots unions and gods social centers have manifested in procession on May 1st for Labor Day. During the day, the commissioner of Milan Giuseppe Petronzi has set up a public order device participated by the police, carabinieri, financial police and local police, in particular for the management of the demonstration of grassroots unionism and exponents of the “smash repression”.

COBAS parade on May 1 from Porta Genova Milan, May 1, 2023, ANSA/Davide Canella

From about 3.30 pm, the procession left from Piazza XXIV Maggio in the direction of the city center until arriving in Partisan Resistance square where members of grassroots unionism continued towards Piazza Duomo where their initiative ended without relief of any kind. The “smash repression” component instead headed for via De Amicis reaching Piazza Castello.

In Piazzale Cadornaa group of demonstrators from this segment, who moved away from the procession, ha damaged the door at the entrance of a commercial exercise, stealing bottles of alcohol. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible.

At about the same time, two Italian nationals were respectively investigated for resistance to public officials for throwing glue at the officers and for smearing.

Procession of Cobas and social centers for May 1st in Milan

The grassroots trade unions and social centers took to the streets to fight for the salary and for the job security. And they did it separately from the traditional procession of CGIL, Cisl e Uil. “Against NATO, the EU and the Meloni government, out of war” and ‘No to racism, no to exploitation’, some of the banners behind which the demonstrators marched.