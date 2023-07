A ‘platoon’ of micro-viruses that came to the surface after years of silence, pathogens whose existence we didn’t imagine and which plants have helped to reveal. There are 20,000 new micro-viruses discovered thanks to a study conducted by the Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection and the Institute of Biomedical Technologies of Bari of the National Research Council, in collaboration with the University of Brescia and other international institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook