The monitoring of the disbursement of the LEA is carried out by the Ministry of Health (through the LEA Committee) to verify that all Italian citizens receive the treatments and services falling within the essential levels of assistance (LEA), according to the dimensions of equity, efficacy, and appropriateness. This year it was drawn up for the first time through the New Guarantee System (NSG).

The NSG has been an operational instrument since 1 January 2020 thanks to the entry into force of MD March 12, 2019updates the Guarantee System introduced in 2000 and represents a significant turning point in the LEA monitoring methods, and also replaces the so-called “LEA Grid”, in force until 2019.

The year 2020 was, however, characterized by the health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following which the Regional Health Services (SSR) had to activate special paths to guarantee the provision of essential and urgent services and at the same time define specific measures to contain the contagion, as part of the emergency legislation.

In the light of these considerations, the LEA Committee has established that the monitoring of the disbursement of the LEAs for the year 2020 was carried out through the calculation of the indicators of the NSG for informational purposes.

The results of this monitoring are illustrated in the Report “Monitoring of LEAs through the New Guarantee System – Methodology and results for the year 2020”, edited by Office 6 of the General Directorate of Health Planning of the Ministry of Health.

Reading the data for the three macro-areas of assistance (prevention, district and hospital) highlights, with regard to the indicators of the so-called “CORE” subset, various criticalities attributable to the pandemic event:

in the hospital area, the dynamics of the scores for various indicators of appropriateness is altered due to the significant decrease in hospitalizations

in the prevention area, the scores of four out of six indicators (screening, vaccinations, coverage of animal control activities) have undergone a marked deterioration compared to 2019

the district area also recorded anomalous variations compared to the previous year (increase in times recorded in the emergency-urgency area, reduction in antibiotic consumption, reduction in re-hospitalizations and inappropriate hospitalizations in a context of general reduction in hospitalisations).

See how the New Guarantee System (NSG) works

Overall, in the year 2020, remembering that this is a monitoring for informational purposes, Piedmont, Lombardy, the PA of Trento, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Puglia recorded a score above 60 (threshold of sufficiency) in all macro-areas.

The Regions that have a score below the threshold in one or more macro areas are:

Liguria, Abruzzo, Molise and Sicily, in a single macro-area;

Campania, Basilicata, Valle d’Aosta, PA of Bolzano and Sardinia, in two macro-areas;

Calabria, in all macro-areas.

The data validation process by the LEA Committee was concluded in the meeting of 7 November 2022.

For the year 2020, the CORE subset, calculated for information purposes, was supported by a “dedicated system”, created ad hoc for monitoring the resilience and recovery capacity of the Regions in the pandemic period, the results of which are also illustrated in the Report “Monitoring of LEA through the New Guarantee System – Methodology and results for the year 2020”.

Consultation

