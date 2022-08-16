Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply may be changed.

In daily life, mobile phones, keys, wallets and other necessities are always missing when you go out, and it is even more infuriating when you are anxious. Tile Bluetooth trackers can help you find lost items faster, and there are different designs to meet every need.

Tile products are available in different shapes, so that they can be easily installed on various items. Just connect them to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can use your phone to remotely emit sounds. As long as the Tile is within the range of the Bluetooth connection, it will ring until you Press to stop. Conversely, if your phone is missing, just tap Tile twice in a row to make the phone make a sound to find the phone in reverse, making it super easy to retrieve the lost item.

In addition, according to official data, Tile products have a maximum connection distance of 76 meters under ideal conditions (except Tile Pro), have IP67 waterproof and dustproof specifications, and have a battery life of up to 3 years, which can be used for a long time. All new 2022 Tile products are on sale right now on Amazon, so you can get your hands on it now.

Tile Mate

Tile Mate comes with a key ring that can easily be attached to keys, car keys or your usual bag or rucksack. Now it is reduced from the original price of US$25 to US$20.

Click here to buy Tile Mate — US$20

Tile Pro

Tile Pro can connect up to 120 meters away, and the sound is extraordinarily loud. Now from the original price of US$35 to US$30.

Click here to buy Tile Pro — US$30

Tile Slim

Tile Slim has the shape of a card and is only 2.4 mm thick, making it easy to store in a wallet. Now from the original price of US$35 to US$28.

Click here to buy Tile Slim — US$28

Tile Sticker

The sticker on the back of the Tile Sticker makes it easy to stick to anything, and it can be securely attached to cameras, game consoles and even skateboards. Now reduced from the original price of US$30 to US$25.

Click here to buy Tile Sticker — US$25

Tile Starter Pack

Tile Starter Pack contains Tile Mate and Tile Silm. Among them, Tile Mate is equipped with a key ring, which can be easily hung on keys, car keys or commonly used bags or rucksacks; while Tile Slim has a card shape and a thickness of only 2.4 mm, which can be easily stored in a wallet. This Starter Pack on Amazon is on sale for nearly 20% off, from the original price of US$55 to US$45.

Click here to buy Tile Starter Pack — US$45

Tile Premium

If you need extra features, such as free battery replacement every year, keeping the whereabouts of Tile for the past 30 days, etc., you can also choose to subscribe to Tile Premium for US$29.99 per year or US$2.99 ​​per month.