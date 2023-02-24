news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, FEBRUARY 24 – Sardinia is increasingly supportive when it comes to transplants. In fact, 2022 was the record year for donations in Italy with a +3.7% compared to the previous year and the Island was virtuous: third among the regions with an index of 66% compared to the national average of 59%.



Furthermore, while in the peninsula there is still 30% of opposition positions, in Sardinia the opposition rates are lower, around 22%. The data emerged in the Regional Council which celebrated the first Day of donation and transplantation of organs and tissues established by law in November 2022.



A choice, that of February 24, not random. February 24, 2004 was the day of the tragic plane crash in the Sinnai mountains in which all the members of the cardiac surgery team of the Brotzu hospital died: Alessandro Ricchi, Antonio Carta and Gian Marco Pinna and the crew of the aircraft made up of the Helmut Zullmer, by his assistant Thomas Giacomazzi and by Daniele Giacobbe. They were carrying a heart destined for a life-saving transplant to be performed in Cagliari.



The director of the national transplant center Massimo Cardillo explains that “the transplant system is growing continuously.



He overcame the difficulties related to Covid better than in other European countries. Also in the first months of 2023 there are comforting data with an increase in transplants of 30% compared to last year. However, we must not forget the difficulties and we must work on informing citizens and their possibility of giving consent to organ donation when they renew their identity card”.



Several certificates of “Sardinian Ambassador of the donation” were conferred to the transplanted Renata Bacchiddu, to Graziella and Gianfranco Biscu from Oliena, parents of Mathias who died at the age of 16 in a road accident, to the journalist and transplanted Francesco Abate. Acknowledgments also to the “Michele Giua” school of Assemini, to the Aido associations of Elmas, Aned Sardegna of Iglesias, Odv “Elisa Deiana” of Soleminis and to the municipalities of Nuoro, Oliena and Cardedu. (HANDLE).

