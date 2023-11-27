2023 activity program of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control

The annual program of activities for 2023 of the CCM was adopted with Ministerial Decree of 22 November 2023 and is currently being registered with the competent bodies.

Also for this year the division into two operational areas has been confirmed: project area and central actions.

Within the project area, three areas of intervention have been identified: communicable pathologies, non-communicable pathologies and system actions for a total of eight lines of intervention. These lines of intervention represent a Government priority, are consistent with the provisions of the National Prevention Plan and with other national plans approved and coordinated by the Ministry of Health – General Directorate of Health Prevention, are relevant for public health and present elements, procedures and actions whose evidence of effectiveness leads to a measurable impact.

Of the economic availability for 2023 equal to € 7.585.100,00 subject to provisions, €4,120,000.00 was allocated to the project lines and the remaining 3,465,100.00 to the so-called central actions.

Project proposals and the related transmission note must be sent no later than 12.00 on 13 December 2023.

Summary of procedures

The CCM 2023 program was sent with an official note to the partner organizations on November 22, 2023.

With regard to the implementation procedures, it should be noted that the partner bodies (Regions and Autonomous Provinces, ISS, INAIL, INMP and AGENAS) are called upon to present the proposals directly in the form of executive projects, drawn up according to the CCM 2023 standard and consistently with the Guide to planning.

Each partner body collects, evaluates and transmits a maximum of two project proposals to the CCM Operations Director, within the lines of intervention identified in table 1a of the CCM 2023 programme; without any limitation to the choice of project line(s).

Proposals must also include:

the involvement of at least three Regions, belonging to the three different geographical areas North, Centre, South, so as to ensure representativeness of the national territory, based on the transferability of the results; a loan not exceeding 500,000 euros

The executive projects may see the involvement, in addition to the structures of the NHS and the Regions themselves, of the military health service, the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), the National Institute for insurance against accidents at work (INAIL), of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS), of the National Institute for the promotion of the health of migrant populations and for the fight against diseases of poverty (INMP) and of the experimental zooprophylactic institutes (IZZSS), also of universities and institutes of scientific hospitalization and treatment and of any other public body relevant to the chosen project.

Timing

Project proposals and the related official transmittal note must be sent no later than 12.00 on 13 December 2023 to the following email addresses:

Subsequently, as foreseen by the program, the Scientific Committee will examine the executive projects, on the basis of which the financeable proposals will be identified.

For more complete and detailed information on the procedural process, consult the CCM 2023 Programme.

