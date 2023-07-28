2023 Admission Test for Health Professions: Structure, Methods, and Dates Announced

Ministry of University and Research Releases Decree for 2023 Health Professions Admission Test

The Ministry of University and Research has recently issued a decree outlining the structure and procedures for the upcoming admission test to health professions in 2023. The test, scheduled for September 14th for the Italian version and the 18th for the English version, aims to assess the eligibility of candidates for the three-year degree courses in Health Professions offered by public universities.

The decree, available in both Italian and English, formalizes the structure of the test, scoring methods, and study programs to be covered. However, it does not establish enrollment deadlines, as each university is responsible for developing and administering their own admission test. The test will be identical for all courses at a particular university, and candidates will have the opportunity to express their preferences for the degree courses they wish to pursue.

The publication of the decree now prompts individual universities to release their official announcements on their websites. These announcements will provide further details and instructions for students interested in enrolling in the Health Professions degree courses.

One significant impact of this procedure is that students will be able to prioritize their preferred degree courses at each university during the enrollment phase. Different health professions, such as Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Obstetrics, will be available at the same university. It should be noted that the content and format of the admission test may vary among universities, resulting in no national ranking. Each university will independently manage their own admission process to determine the eligibility of applicants.

The structure of the 2023 Health Professions admission test includes sections on reading skills and knowledge acquired through studies, logical reasoning and problem-solving, biology, chemistry, and physics and mathematics. A total of 90 points will be assigned to the test, with each correct answer worth 1.5 points, each wrong answer incurring a deduction of 0.4 points, and omitted answers receiving zero points.

Furthermore, the decree stipulates that the provisional places for enrollment in degree courses will be defined by each university in their competition notices. The final allocation of places among universities will be determined by a subsequent decree.

The Ministry of University and Research’s release of this decree provides clarity and guidelines for students aspiring to pursue health professions. It also highlights the autonomy of each university in managing their admission process. Students are advised to stay updated with the announcements from their preferred universities for further instructions and information.

