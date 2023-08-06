2023 Cycling World Championships today: route, altimetry, timetables, TV. All against Belgium, watch out for Van der Poel and Pogacar

Particular Sunday in August: the most awaited day of the year as regards road cycling, space today for the men’s road race at the cycling world championships. The rainbow jersey that today’s winner will be able to wear throughout the season is awarded. Let’s find out in detail today’s race with route, altimetry, program and favourites.

LIVE LIVE OF THE ROAD CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FROM 10.30

2023 CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROUTE

Departure from Edinburgh and arrival in Glasgow for a total of 272.4 kilometres. First part online, the hardest: after 74 kilometers the first climb, 4.4 kilometers at 3.4%, then the most difficult climb of the day, Crow Road (5.6 kilometers at 4%). All this anticipates entry into the circuit: 14.3 kilometers to be covered ten times. Very rough, but without real climbs other than that of Montrose Street (200 meters at 6%), but certainly technical and for agile men.

ALTIMETRY

FAVORITES

All against Belgium. The Belgian team is impressive on all terrains and can exploit the defending champion Remco Evenepoel as a free hitter, Wout van Aert as a striker for the final and Jasper Philipsen in case of a sprint finish. Mathieu van der Poel with his Netherlands is launching the challenge to the Belgian squadron. Team to follow absolutely is Denmark: Mads Pedersen came out of the Tour de France in a big way and is looking for his second title. Keep an eye on Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, capable of anything. Italy doesn’t have the pace to keep up with these men and therefore the various Matteo Trentin and Alberto Bettiol will have to look for some surprise hits to try and do something.

2023 WORLD CYCLING SCHEDULE

Sunday 6 August

10.30 departure

Approximately 17.30 arrival

CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: WHERE TO SEE THEM ON TV AND STREAMING

Live: RaiSportHD from 10.30 to 14.45, then Rai2; Eurosport1 from 10.30.

Live streaming: Rai Play, eurosport.it, discovery+, Sky Go, Now, DAZN.

Live text broadcast: OA Sport.

Photo: Lapresse

