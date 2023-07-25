“2023 – start successful?” Invitation to the 20th DGIV Federal Congress on 28./29. November in Berlin HEALTH ADHOC

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 12:10 p.m

German society for integrated supply in the health system eV

“2023 – A successful start?” Invitation to the 20th DGIV Federal Congress on 28./29. November in Berlin

Berlin – On November 29, 2023 takes place under the title “2023 – start successful?” the 20th Federal Congress of the German Society for Integrated Supply in the Health Care System (DGIV) took place in the Hotel Aquino in Berlin. The focus is on central questions about the current political situation: will the traffic light government succeed in achieving its intended goals within this legislative period? Can structural changes in the health system and a modernization of SGB V be realized? These and other essential topics of integrated care will be discussed intensively and result-oriented at the DGIV federal congress.

The event focuses and topics of this year’s congress will cover a wide range of relevant areas:

Thinking about municipal care – realizing municipal care: Obstacles and catalysts Telemedicine – an enormously important building block for the medical care of the future Health professions Level 1i hospital stroke aftercare between SGB V, SGB IX and SGB XI

The DGIV Federal Congress will start on November 28, 2023 with a “Bootcamp” for young professionals and students, which will take place for the third time. Here are theses on the topic “Environment and Health“ developed, which will also flow into the discussions of the main day of the congress.

Interested parties can register for the congress via the following website:

Media representatives can contact the DGIV directly at: akhaladze@dgiv.org

Contact:

DGIV e.V.

c/o iX – Institute for Health System Development

dr Albrecht Kloepfer, Wartburgstrasse 11, 10823 Berlin

Tel: 030 – 44 72 70 80, Car: 0178 784 41 92

dr.kloepfer@dgiv.org

www.dgiv.org

