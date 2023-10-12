2023 wine campaign, 300 thousand liters of irregular wine products seized

Il Carabinieri Health Protection Command conducted a vast control campaign in the wine production and marketing sector, at the same time as the seasonal period of harvesting the raw material and starting the production phase of wine products. The nationwide audit plan, carried out in September, represents an intensification of the audits routinely conducted by N.A.S. in the specific sector, dedicated to verifying the existence of illicit or health-threatening winemaking practices, aimed at safeguarding consumers and supply chain entrepreneurs who operate with correctness and commercial loyalty.

During control activities i NAS Carabinieri they carried out 960 inspections, identifying 239 situations of non-compliance (equal to 24%, a percentage influenced by the methods of selecting the objectives, identified among those of greatest operational interest).

Following the irregularities found, 218 operators in the wine supply chain were reported to the Health and Administrative Authority and a total of 344 contested administrative violations were reported, amounting to 290,000 euros. The interventions, also carried out with the frequent technical support of the Central Inspectorate for Quality and Fraud Repression (ICQRF), made it possible to identify 17 companies that carried out their activities in production sites affected by serious hygienic-structural and authorization deficiencies, for which the suspension of activities was ordered. At the same time, wine products without traceability and not registered in the winery’s inventory records were found, resulting in the overall seizure of over 300,000 liters of product in fermentation or already transformed into wine.

Overall, the commercial value of the closed structures and seized products amounts to approximately 11 million euros. The irregularities also concerned the possession of prohibited substances in wine factories, where 3 tons of sugar were seized, intended for fraudulent use to increase the alcohol content of wine, a phenomenon still present in some companies in the wine supply chain.

Among the most significant operations:

Nas Treviso

During the inspection carried out at a winery in the province of Treviso, 2,800 kilograms of sugar, a substance prohibited in winemaking establishments, with a total value of 4,000 euros, were found and seized, hidden in the external area intended for grape pressing.

Nas Bologna

At a winery in the province of Bologna, serious critical issues were found regarding the correspondence of stock and the exact origin of the vinous masses present in the company. 16,610 liters of wine (red and white) and 5.59 kg of oenological products and additives were seized, to be used in rectifying and correcting the acidity of wines, with deadlines exceeded by around 6 years, stored promiscuously and improperly together with open bags of plant protection products and insecticides. At another winery in the same province, 300 kg of anonymous rectified concentrated musts were found and seized, stored in unsuitable and expired plastic tanks, intended to be used for the second fermentation of sparkling/sparkling wines to be subsequently released on the market.

In Rome

During the inspection activities carried out at two wine cellars in the province of Rome, significant hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies were found as a common factor. In one of the more serious cases, the plant worth one million euros was immediately suspended. A total of 10,000 liters of vinous product were seized, with a commercial value of 20,000 euros, found in excess as it was not justified by the stock records.

Nas Latina

The immediate cessation of the winemaking and bottling activities of a winery in the province of Latina has been ordered where serious structural and hygienic deficiencies in the winemaking premises and the use of water extracted from a private well without drinking certification have been ascertained . The value of the closed structure corresponds to 100,000 euros.

Nas Catania

Following checks carried out at 2 wineries in the province of Catania, a total of 700 liters of white wine were seized, stored in unidentified wine jars without traceability, and 10 kg of technological adjuvant (oak chips) used illegally in oenological practices on DOP wines. Furthermore, 3 unregistered wine vases were discovered. From an agri-food company in the same province, 1,200 liters of vinous product contained in a wine jar without health registration were seized, and 38 kg of sugary substance improperly used in oenological practices within the winemaking laboratory. The value of what is tied up corresponds overall to approximately 90,000 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

