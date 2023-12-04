2024 Health Bonus on drugs and medical devices, how much it is worth and how to obtain it

The 2024 Health Bonus: Who Can Request it and How it Works

Health care costs can be a burden for many citizens, often leading to delayed or forgone medical treatment. However, the 2024 Health Bonus aims to alleviate some of these expenses and provide support to those in need. The bonus offers various benefits and concessions to help with the amortization of healthcare costs.

One of the main concerns for many citizens is the long waiting times for medical exams and specialist visits. In some cases, the cost of the ticket has almost reached the cost of the service itself, making it unaffordable for many. This has led to people either waiting indefinitely or resorting to expensive private specialist visits. The 2024 Health Bonus aims to address these issues and provide support to those who need it most.

The 2024 Health Bonus includes benefits such as the psychologist bonus, which provides a higher contribution to cover the costs of psychotherapy sessions for citizens with a certain economic situation. Additionally, there are bonuses for disabled individuals, exemptions from paying the health ticket for certain income and health conditions, as well as free preventive diagnostics for oncological screenings.

The glasses bonus, which allowed families with specific economic conditions to save on the purchase of eyeglasses, will be active until December 31, 2023. However, it has not been confirmed for 2024. Similarly, the 2024 Health Bonus offers the option for citizens to request an intramoenia visit, paying the basic cost of the health ticket and letting the NHS pay the excess for private visits carried out by specialists within the hospital.

It’s important for citizens to be aware of the benefits and concessions available to them through the 2024 Health Bonus. The aim is to ensure that everyone has access to necessary healthcare services without facing financial hardship. Health should be a priority for all, and the 2024 Health Bonus seeks to make that a reality for those in need.

