2024 will be the year of malaria vaccines for Africa

The fight against malaria is changing. After years in which the fight was entrusted to drugs, mosquito nets and repellents, it is also time for vaccines. Ready to completely exit the experimental phase and get to the heart of the prevention of a disease that still causes more than 600 thousand deaths a year, especially children, especially in Africa. And the large-scale vaccination campaign against malaria could only start from here, officially starting yesterday with the arrival of 330 thousand doses of the RTS,S anti-malarial vaccine, the first approved against the disease, in Cameroon. A few weeks after another historic step in the field, with the recommendation by the World Health Organization of a second malaria vaccine, R-21/Matrix-M, which could be arrive on the continent in mid-2024.

18 million vaccine doses between now and 2025

RTS,S could instead be included in routine vaccinations as early as the beginning of 2024, say Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, Unicef ​​and the WHO, not only in Cameroon but also in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, where another 1.7 million doses are expected to arrive in the coming weeks (Nigeria, Together the Democratic Republic of Congo is the most affected country for malaria cases and deaths). In total between now and 2025, 18 million doses of this vaccine should be distributed in twelve different African countries. Which will hopefully also be added to those of the R-21 vaccine, which has shown an efficacy of 75%, but which has not yet completed the bureaucratic process to be available. Vaccines are more necessary than ever since, according to the estimates reported by the WHO, there is talk of approximately 40-60 million doses needed by 2026, which could almost double by 2030.

“A change of pace”

While also waiting for the new vaccine, the shipment to Cameroon of the first one approved by the WHO marks an important change of pace in the fight against the disease. As reiterated unanimously by all: “This is a significant progress towards strengthening vaccination against malaria in the region – declared Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa – The vaccine, which protects children from severe forms of the disease, is a vital addition to the current set of malaria prevention tools and will help boost our efforts to reverse the trend of increasing cases and further reduce deaths.” Moeti’s words were echoed by Malachie Manaouda, Minister of Public Health of Cameroon, the pioneering country of large-scale vaccination against malaria, who however recalled that the arrival of vaccines does not change the basis of the fight against the disease : “As we vaccinate children, the Government also remains committed to strengthening other prevention and control measures so we can reduce the enormous burden of malaria.”

Prevention measures which are not affected by the distribution of the vaccine – expected in four doses, starting from the fifth month – just as the other vaccinations are not affected. A fact that cannot be taken for granted and highlighted by the results of the experience accumulated during the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program (MVIP) pilot program which involved Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, the only countries to have received the RTS,S vaccine so far. Here is news of a few weeks ago, the use of the vaccine was associated with a 13% reduction in all-cause mortality and a 22% reduction in hospitalizations for serious illness.

