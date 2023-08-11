21st DGH Congress of Spiritual Healing from 13.-15. October 2023 / Nordic Shamanism, …

Umbrella Association of Spiritual Healing e. V

Anyone interested in spiritual and energetic healing methods has until August 15, 2023 to get discounted tickets for the DGH Spiritual Healing Congress. At the 21st Congress of the umbrella organization Geistiges Heilen e. V. (DGH) offer more than 20 speakers insights into their healing work in around 45 lectures, workshops and events on spiritual contemplation. Those who wish can receive healing and anointing of the sick or enjoy healing treatment. The free full-length healing treatments for congress visitors are given by experienced, “recognized healers according to the guidelines of the DGH e. V.” carried out.

Program Highlights

“Aura surgery according to Gerhard Klügl” with the dentist and healer Dr. medical dent. Vera Seybold-Epting, “Music and breath – experience healing music and measurably prove its effect” with the singer and healer Gisela Krambeer, a meditative journey with the bestselling author Melanie Missing into the dimensions of angels and unicorns, shamanic healing trances with the expert for Nordic shamanism Ulf Straßburger, insights into the cooperation with the spiritual world and human design as a way to more understanding for each other with the mediumistic healer and human design specialist Christiane Tietze, “Maria Magdalena and the harmonization of the chakras” – a lecture with the Healer and archaeologist Jürgen Bongardt, a practical introduction to the topic of “Reincarnation: Karma and Spiritual Healing” with the experienced healer couple Renate and Hans Kollenbrath, mindful energy management through Zapchen (a method that comes from Tibetan culture) with Marion von Gienanth, And much more: The varied program also offers new inspiration for visitors who have already experienced the DGH Congress several times.

Flat rate system, 3-day, day and half-day tickets enable flexible congress planning

The flat rate system allows you to spontaneously select your favorite events on site. Anyone who treats themselves to a full congress weekend and likes to sing can look forward to the chanting evening on Saturday. “Singing promotes both physical and mental health and is a gateway to the spiritual world,” says the healer, music therapist and psychotherapist Ulrike Zimmermann, who will host the evening.

Those who would rather end their congress day in peace after all the inspiring impulses can enjoy the magnificent view of the valley from the hotel terrace, treat themselves to a small “forest bath” in the green or relax in the wellness area.

The congress venue, the Göbel’s Hotel Rodenberg in the pretty Hessian town of Rotenburg ad Fulda, is easy to reach by car and train. If you don’t have the whole weekend, you can take advantage of the offer of a day or half-day ticket.

Programminfos: https://www.dgh-ev.de/kongress/kongress-2023.html

Tickets: https://shop.dgh-ev.de

Discounted pre-sale: until August 15th, 2023

Online presale: until September 15, 2023

Congress location and arrival:

Goebel’s Hotel Rodenberg, www.goebels-rodenberg.de

https://www.dgh-ev.de/kongress/anfahrt.html

Accommodation options:

www.goebels-rodenberg.de

www.mer-rotenburg.de,

Contact and information about the DGH e. v.:

Umbrella Association of Spiritual Healing e. V. (DGH), Email: info@dgh-ev.de, Internet: www.dgh-ev.de

