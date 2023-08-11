21st DGH Congress on Spiritual Healing from October 13th to 15th, 2023:

Discounted pre-sale until August 15th, 2023

The DGH Congress offers a wealth of inspiration for those interested in spiritual healing methods. (Image source: DGH Congress/Oliver Avellino)

(Nidda/Rotenburg ad Fulda) Anyone interested in spiritual healing methods has until August 15, 2023 to get discounted tickets for the DGH Congress on the second weekend in October. At the 21st Congress of the umbrella organization Geistiges Heilen e. V. (DGH) offer more than 20 speakers insights into their healing work in around 45 lectures, workshops and events on spiritual contemplation. Those who wish can receive healing and anointing of the sick or enjoy healing treatment. The free full-length healing treatments for congress visitors are given by experienced, “recognized healers according to the guidelines of the DGH e. V.” carried out.

Program Highlights

“Aura surgery according to Gerhard Klügl” with the dentist and healer Dr. medical dent. Vera Seybold-Epting, “Music and breath – experience healing music and measurably demonstrate its effect” with the singer and healer Gisela Krambeer, meditative journeys with the bestselling author Melanie Missing into the dimensions of angels and unicorns, shamanic healing trances with the expert for Nordic shamanism Ulf Straßburger, insights into the cooperation with the spirit world and human design as a way to more understanding for each other with the mediumistic healer and human design specialist Christiane Tietze, “Maria Magdalena and the harmonization of the chakras” – a lecture with the healer and archaeologist Jürgen Bongardt, a practical introduction to the topic of “Reincarnation: Karma and Spiritual Healing” with the experienced healer couple Renate and Hans Kollenbrath, mindful energy management through Zapchen (a method that comes from Tibetan culture) with Marion von Gienanth, and much more :

The flat-rate system enables congress visitors to spontaneously select their favorite events on site. Those who like to sing will enjoy the chanting evening on Saturday. “Singing promotes both physical and mental health and is a gateway to the spiritual world,” says the healer, music therapist and psychotherapist Ulrike Zimmermann, who will host the evening. If you don’t have the whole weekend, you can take advantage of the offer of a day or half-day ticket.

The congress venue, the Göbel’s Hotel Rodenberg in the pretty Hessian town of Rotenburg ad Fulda, is easy to reach by car and train. Located on a hill and surrounded by forest, the congress hotel offers a phenomenal view of the valley and the wonderful opportunity to spend breaks in nature.

Programminfos:

Tickets:

Discounted pre-sale: until August 15th, 2023

Online presale: until September 15, 2023

Congress location, travel tips and accommodation options:

Goebel’s Hotel Rodenberg,

Tourist information Rotenburg ad Fulda:

www.mer-rotenburg.de

Image source: DGH Congress/Oliver Avellino

The umbrella organization Spiritual Healing e. V. (DGH) has been setting standards for serious behavior by healers since it was founded in 1995. The DGH e. V. has around 3,000 healers, non-medical practitioners, therapists, doctors, clients as well as member and support associations. DGH members commit to a code of ethics. The DGH Congress has been held at Göbel’s Hotel Rodenberg in Rotenburg ad Fulda for many years.

company contact

Umbrella Association of Spiritual Healing e. V

Siegfried Jendrychowski

Really 21

63667 Niddah

06043 / 98 89 035

Press contact

Umbrella Association of Spiritual Healing e. V

Irisa S. Abouzari

Steinkopfstraße 3

51065 Köln

0221 545543