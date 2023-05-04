Home » 21st DGH Congress on Spiritual Healing from October 13th to 15th, 2023
Health

21st DGH Congress on Spiritual Healing from October 13th to 15th, 2023

21st DGH Congress on Spiritual Healing from October 13th to 15th, 2023

Discounted advance ticket sales from May 1st to August 15th, 2023

DGH Congress visitors can enjoy free medical treatments. (Image source: Oliver Avellino)

Also this year, the Dachverband Geistiges Heilen e. V. friends of spiritual healing arts to the DGH Congress of Spiritual Healing. On the second weekend in October, more than 20 speakers give the opportunity to experience, get to know and understand spiritual healing in around 45 lectures, workshops and offers for spiritual contemplation.

From aura surgery to Zapchen: A multifaceted program

Whether aura surgery in dentistry, energetic protection techniques, peace school in the stability of your own light, the dissolution of beliefs with the help of energetic constellations, shamanic healing trances, human design, Maria Magdalena and the harmonization of the chakras, numerology, reincarnation, trance journeys and songs “Are you a star-born?” or mindful energy management through Zapchen: Anyone interested in energetic, spiritual methods that strengthen self-healing powers can look forward to three inspiring days of the congress. The flat-rate system makes it possible to spontaneously select your personal favorite events on site.

Those who wish can receive healing and anointing of the sick or enjoy healing treatment. The free healing treatments for congress visitors are given by experienced, recognized healers according to the guidelines of the DGH e. V. carried out.

Program Highlights

In the lecture “Maria Magdalena and the harmonization of the chakras”, the healer and archaeologist Jürgen Bongardt presents instructions on how to “overcome the seven figures of anger”. Marion von Gienanth will introduce the spiritual, body-oriented method Zapchen, whose roots come from the Tibetan culture, in the workshop “Perceive the invisible with Zapchen exercises and direct energies mindfully”.

The spiritual teacher and healer Karmel Herrmann gives access to the wisdom of the beings of the Lemurian time in the lecture “Peace School: Stability in the Being of Your Own Light”. Her sound meditation with crystal singing bowls: “Live your light!” illuminates the cells and invites you to “recognize yourself”.

Renate and Hans Kollenbrath, regression experts with decades of experience, offer answers to the big questions of mankind in the lecture “Reincarnation – a journey through eternity” and show ways to transform worn-out behavior patterns. The internationally renowned singer and healer Gisela Krambeer invites you to immerse yourself in the healing sound of her voice in the workshop “Music and breath – experience healing music and measurably demonstrate its effect”.

In the lecture “With angels and unicorns into the field of healing”, bestselling author Melanie Missing gives tips on how we can invite these light-filled companions into our lives. In the workshop, your participants can enjoy, among other things, a navel clearing. P. Hubertus M. Schweizer, DGH founding member and President of the European Calligaris Academy, gives the lecture “The thought that heals – the basis of all healing arts: philosophy and practice by Dr. Calligaris” continued his profound knowledge. In the anointing of healing and the sick as a service, he invites those who are interested to experience this ancient ritual. dr medical dent. In the lecture “Aura surgery according to Gerhard Klügl”, Vera Seybold-Epting presents the principles and the practical procedure for this fascinating method, e.g. B. the subtle surgery on the jawbone.

In the workshop “The Roots of Northern European Shamanism”, Ulf Straßburger explains local shamanism, “an important aspect for peace on Mother Earth”. The healer and author Christiane Tietze introduces a path to self-knowledge in the workshop “Human Design – Understanding”, which is based on numerology and Kabbalah, among other things. In the lecture “Spiritual Healing in Dogs and Horses”, the healer and animal psychologist Uta Wagner explains how we can recognize the energy field of an animal. In the workshop, attendees can perform a chakra reading and healing treatment on their dogs. The sounds of the instruments that Ulrike Zimmermann plays in the lecture “Healing Sounds – Monochord and Co.” activate the inner healer in us. At the “chanting evening” the healer, music therapist and psychotherapist opens the door to the spiritual world.

An inspiring break

The large outdoor terrace of Göbel’s Hotel Rodenberg offers plenty of space and a magnificent view of the valley of the picturesque Hessian town of Rotenburg ad Fulda. The forest area surrounding the congress hotel is also ideal for spending breaks in nature.

Additional Information:

Congress, day and half-day tickets:

Congress venue

Göbel’s Hotel Rodenberg, 36199 Rotenburg ad Fulda, www.goebels-rodenberg.de

Pictures: Oliver Avellino

The umbrella organization Spiritual Healing e. V. (DGH) has been setting standards for serious behavior by healers since it was founded in 1995. The DGH e. V. has around 3,000 healers, non-medical practitioners, therapists, doctors, clients as well as member and support associations. DGH members commit to a code of ethics. The DGH Congress has been held at Göbel’s Hotel Rodenberg in Rotenburg ad Fulda for many years.

company contact
Umbrella Association of Spiritual Healing e. V
Siegfried Jendrychowski
Really 21
63667 Niddah
06043 / 98 89 035
8a9ac6b464c6a1f8bda78252e90ad16cfc694f40

Press contact
Umbrella Association of Spiritual Healing e. V
Irisa S. Abouzari
Steinkopfstraße 3
51065 Köln
0221 545543
8a9ac6b464c6a1f8bda78252e90ad16cfc694f40

