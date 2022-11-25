from Valentina Santarpia

The weekly data released on Friday 25 November. The positivity rate is 17.9% with a variation of +0.4% compared to the previous week (17.5%). Rt at 1.04: it has exceeded the epidemic threshold of the unit

The grip of Covid is making itself felt again, thanks to the lowering of temperatures and the increase in the number of tampons. In the last week (18-24 November 2022) there were 229,135 new positive cases, +10% compared to the previous week (when they were 208,361). The deceased are 580, i.e. +8.8% compared to the previous week (when they had been 533).

1,276,986 swabs were carried out, with a variation of + 7% compared to the previous week (when they stopped at 1,193,523). The positivity rate therefore rises to 17.9% with a change of +0.4% compared to the previous week (17.5%). The number of current positives is also increasing, 39,562 more (last week +41,341) which thus rises to 492,457, of which 484,594 in home isolation. The Ministry of Health communicates it.

Rt of 1.04 Confirmation of the rise in cases also comes from the rise of the Rt, which returns above the epidemic threshold of the unit, as noted by the weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health. The weekly incidence at national level reaches 388 per 100,000 inhabitants (18-24 November) against 353 per 100,000 in the previous week (11-17 November). In the period 2-15 Novemberthe average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.04 (range 0.80-1.31), an increase compared to the previous week – when it was at 0.88 – and above the epidemic threshold. See also Gamers return to Win7 system on a large scale: Win10 plummets | XFastest News

The value of the transmissibility index Rt had not exceeded the epidemic threshold of the unit – which indicates a level of greater diffusion of the Covid-19 epidemic – for about a month. On 28 October it was in fact equal to 1.11, above the threshold, to then drop the following week, on 4 November, to a value below the threshold of 0.95.

The hospital system Even the data coming from the health system confirms an increase. According to data from the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations go up: intensive care is 3 more (last week +44) for a total of 250, while ordinary hospitalizations grow by 632 units (+625 seven days ago), 7,613 in all.

And the monitoring carried out together with the Higher Institute of Health says that the employment rate in intensive care stable at 2.5% (Ministry of Health survey on 24 November), while employment rate in medical areas rises to 12% (again on 24 November) from 11% on 17 November. Six Regions are classified as high risk due to multiple resilience alerts; thirteen are moderate risk and 2 classified as low risk. Fifteen Regions report at least one resilience alert, six report multiple ones.

Andreoni: Dangerous reinfections. Bassetti: Anachronistic data According to Massimo Andreoni, chief of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), we are witnessing a large number of Covid reinfections, even close in time. And, unfortunately, also among those who have had the first round of vaccinations. A recent study in `Nature has shown, regardless of immunization, that those who contract a new infection have a higher risk of mortality from all causes but also of hospitalization – explains the infectious disease specialist to beraking latest news – So letting the virus circulate and not taking the fourth dose involves risks that, especially the elderly, should not run. It is true that today the Covid disease is less serious, but the strong inflammation that is generated can cause damage, as the study found. See also Benetton Research Libraries, an online cultural heritage "accessible to all"

Per Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia, instead the weekly Covid monitoring of the ISS-ministry of Health totally anachronistic and wrong. They give us viral circulation data by measuring parameters, Rt, incidence, without telling us what type of patients arrive at the hospital but only that there are people with a positive swab. This means nothing, one account is an asymptomatic person found for screening in the hospital, another a patient who arrives with pneumonia and must be hospitalized. They are reports that compute numbers. To say that there has been a 2% increase in people in hospital is to say nothing.

In my department – he explained to beraking latest news – I definitely have people with Covid hospitalized but no one is as sick as they were in 2020-21, I also have many who are positive for the Covid swab after being hospitalized – he adds – I was hoping this serial tamponade policy would change, it is bringing us face to face with double standards: we put a person with the flu in a normal ward and one with Covid in a bunker. Today all this does not make sense.