22nd German Congress for Health Services Research / DKVF 2023: Health-related health services research – engine of evidence-based medicine

Berlin – The 22nd German Congress for Health Services Research (DKVF) 2023 will take place in Berlin from October 4th to 6th, 2023. This year’s event of the German Network for Health Services Research has the motto “Health-related health services research – the motor of evidence-based health policy”. The focus of the congress is on the role of research for better health policy and optimal health care.

“Findings from health-related care research play a prominent role in the current discussion about hospital care and other reform projects. So that health services research can better fulfill its role as the engine of evidence-based health policy in the future, at the congress we will address the question of what contribution we can make with our research results to enable better health policy decisions and more optimal health care, so that ultimately patients: internally as well as service providers and society as a whole benefit from it,” explains Prof. Dr. Max Geraedts, Congress President of the DKVF 2023. Geraedts heads the Institute for Health Services Research and Clinical Epidemiology at the Philipps University of Marburg; His research focuses on quality-related health care research and the evaluation of health policy measures.

The participants of the DKVF can explore the various aspects of this benefit discussion in four lecture strands. The first strand of the DKVF discusses the current players in healthcare and analyzes in detail the quality of services and their regional distribution. The second line deals with the evaluation of care outcomes. The factors that are important for optimal health care are particularly highlighted here. The focus of the third strand is the implementation of positively evaluated care innovations in routine care. In particular, the concepts that either promote or inhibit the transfer of research results to routine care are analyzed here. The topic of the further development of methods of health-related health research, such as methods for the use of supply-related data or mixed methods, is dealt with in the fourth strand.

One of the highlights of the congress was the plenary session at the opening of the congress entitled “Influence of health services research on the design of long-term care”. Analyzing and comparing Prof. Dr. Charlene Harrington and Prof. Dr. Gabriele Meyer the status of long-term care in the USA and Germany.

The title of the second plenary session on the second day of the congress is “Risk minimization through better drug supply and minimum quantities”. This session will focus on reducing the risks of polypharmacy for the elderly, the introduction of minimum quantities in the Netherlands, related policy measures and their impact. The keynote speakers are Prof. Dr. Petra Thürmann from the University of Witten/Herdecke and Prof. Dr. Gert Westert from Radboud University, the Netherlands.

The third plenary session addresses the success factors and obstacles to the implementation of health services research in public health policy. The establishment of a legally regulated process for the implementation of innovative forms of care is required. Keynote speakers are Prof. Dr. Jochen Schmitt from the Technical University of Dresden and Prof. Dr. dr Thomas Gerlinger from Bielefeld University.

The German Congress for Health Services Research 2022 – Information for the media

General information for media representatives, including accreditation, is summarized at www.dkvf.de/de/pressebetreuung.html. More about the congress program at www.dkvf.de/de/programm.html. In the coming weeks we will provide more information about selected events at the DKFV 2023 in an electronic newsletter. If you want to subscribe to this newsletter, please register at presse@dnvf.de.

German network health services research

The non-profit association “German Network Health Services Research eV” (DNVF) was founded in Berlin in 2006. As an interdisciplinary network, the DNVF is open to all institutions and working groups involved in ensuring health and patient care from a scientific, practical or health policy perspective. The DNVF has set itself the goal of networking the scientists involved in healthcare research, bringing together science and healthcare practice, and supporting and advancing healthcare research as a whole. In addition, the DNVF promotes young scientists, for example by forming interdisciplinary working groups on interdisciplinary topics in health services research.

www.dnvf.de/