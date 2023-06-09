24 Hours Le Mans, historic Ferrari pole: front row monopolized by AF Corse

Fifty years later Ferrari go back to pole position in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, breaking the fast in the legendary centenary edition, the first for the 499P. In the thirty minutes of the Hyperpole, Antonio Fuoco imposed himself with the sensational time of 3:22.982, beating his teammate Alessandro Pier Guidi by seven tenths of a second. For the Prancing Horse this is it the first absolute pole in half a century, following the one achieved by Arturo Merzario and Carlos Pace in 1973. A result that gives hope in view of the race, although endurance races – Le Mans in primis – have always highlighted consistency rather than pure speed. Nonetheless, Ferrari AF Corse can be decidedly proud of an historic result, taking advantage of the possibility of kicking off the 91st edition with the two 499P Hypercars in the front row.

The last attempt of the two was useless Toyota, took to the track in the final minutes after the red flag caused by Sebastien Bourdais, who was stopped on the Hunadières straight due to an engine problem in the number 3 Cadillac. Brendon Hartley, world leader with the number 8 Toyota (shared with Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa) did not go beyond third place, followed by the Porsche #75 of Felipe Nasr, wild card with the third 963 LMDh. Fifth position for the second Toyota, driven by Kamui Kobayashi. In the only lap available after the red flag, the Japanese fell into the track limits trap, consequently losing the second row. Little joy for Cadillac Racing, hit as mentioned by a problem at number 3 and only sixth with the #2 brought on track in the Hyperpole by Earl Bamber. In this regard, having caused the red flag, Bourdais’ Cadillac also lost its best time, dropping to eighth and last position. Between the two American LMDhs equipped with Dallara chassis was the Porsche #5 of Frédéric Makowiecki, seventh on the starting grid.

Moving on to LMP2, Paul Loup Chatin gives IDEC Sport the Pole Position of the category with a time of 3: 32.923, two tenths faster than the chronometric reference of Pietro Fittipaldi (Jota #28). The second row of the intermediate class is made up of the Oreca #41 of Team WRT (piloted by Louis Deletraz) and the prototype #47 of COOL Racing, a very competitive Swiss team with Reshad De Gerus. Fifth class position for the Prema number 63 of Mirko Bortolotti, closely followed by Ben Hanley (Nielsen Racing), the only one in the Pro/Am category to gain access to the Hyperpole.

Even at Le Mans Corvette Racing makes the big voice among the GTs, obtaining Pole Position thanks to the unstoppable Ben Keating, one second and six tenths faster than Ahmad Al Harthy’s Aston Martin ORT by TF Sport. Trio of Ferrari AF Corse between third and fifth position, where we find Thomas Flohr, Julien Piguet and Luis Perez Companc.