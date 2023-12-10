24 printable Christmas puzzles for a fun quiz

The Christmas quiz has become one of the most popular Christmas games because it brings joy to the whole family and is also great if you celebrate with your friends. So how about some new questions for a printable Christmas puzzle, complete with answers?

Design: Deavita/Canva

The 24 printable Christmas puzzles for adults are available for free as a PDF file, so you can download them at any time, even if you spontaneously decide to use Christmas puzzles to pass the time.

Free printable Christmas puzzles for adults

Design: Deavita/Canva

Aside from having fun at game night, you’re sure to learn a new fact or two and expand your general knowledge. Although the printable Christmas puzzle is intended for adults, older children can also try to answer questions. Finally, there are three possible answers they can choose from to score a hit.

Use Christmas quiz with answers online or as a PDF

Design: Deavita/Canva

You can use the quiz directly online in our gallery or print it out for free via PDF and make beautiful question cards. Or how about surprising your friends every morning with a round of questions via WhatsApp status or private message? You can keep the fun going throughout Advent!

Design: Deavita/Canva

Are you at a company party? Or would you like to entertain seniors in a nursing home? You can hold a question and answer session not only in your own four walls, but at any Christmas party.

Design: Deavita/Canva

Where does a witch bring gifts?

Design: Deavita/Canva

The gingerbread house comes from which fairy tale?

Design: Deavita/Canva

Why do we celebrate Christmas?

Design: Deavita/Canva

The lighting of the Christmas tree

Design: Deavita/Canva

Swedish customs for Christmas Eve

Design: Deavita/Canva

The meaning of the traditional red color

Design: Deavita/Canva

When was the Christ child invented?

Design: Deavita/Canva

Every year London receives a Christmas tree from which country?

Design: Deavita/Canva

Which country exports the most Christmas trees?

Design: Deavita/Canva

How many reindeer does Santa Claus have?

Design: Deavita/Canva

The origin of Santa Claus

Design: Deavita/Canva

Questions for the Christmas quiz for the company party – “Merry Christmas” in Spanish

Design: Deavita/Canva

Which queen’s birthday was on Christmas Eve

Design: Deavita/Canva

Interesting riddle questions for Christmas – Who invented tinsel

Design: Deavita/Canva

Where did Joseph, Mary and Jesus travel?

Design: Deavita/Canva

Riddle question about traditional Christmas tree decorations

Design: Deavita/Canva

The star as a Christmas tree top

Design: Deavita/Canva

Christmas puzzles for seniors and adults – Where does cinnamon come from

Design: Deavita/Canva

Share this: Facebook

X

