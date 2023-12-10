24 printable Christmas puzzles for a fun quiz

The Christmas quiz has become one of the most popular Christmas games because it brings joy to the whole family and is also great if you celebrate with your friends. So how about some new questions for a printable Christmas puzzle, complete with answers?
The 24 printable Christmas puzzles for adults are available for free as a PDF file, so you can download them at any time, even if you spontaneously decide to use Christmas puzzles to pass the time.
Free printable Christmas puzzles for adults
Aside from having fun at game night, you’re sure to learn a new fact or two and expand your general knowledge. Although the printable Christmas puzzle is intended for adults, older children can also try to answer questions. Finally, there are three possible answers they can choose from to score a hit.
Use Christmas quiz with answers online or as a PDF
You can use the quiz directly online in our gallery or print it out for free via PDF and make beautiful question cards. Or how about surprising your friends every morning with a round of questions via WhatsApp status or private message? You can keep the fun going throughout Advent!
Are you at a company party? Or would you like to entertain seniors in a nursing home? You can hold a question and answer session not only in your own four walls, but at any Christmas party.
Where does a witch bring gifts?
The gingerbread house comes from which fairy tale?
Why do we celebrate Christmas?
The lighting of the Christmas tree
Swedish customs for Christmas Eve
The meaning of the traditional red color
When was the Christ child invented?
Every year London receives a Christmas tree from which country?
Which country exports the most Christmas trees?
How many reindeer does Santa Claus have?
The origin of Santa Claus
Questions for the Christmas quiz for the company party – “Merry Christmas” in Spanish
Which queen’s birthday was on Christmas Eve
Interesting riddle questions for Christmas – Who invented tinsel
Where did Joseph, Mary and Jesus travel?
Riddle question about traditional Christmas tree decorations
The star as a Christmas tree top
Christmas puzzles for seniors and adults – Where does cinnamon come from
