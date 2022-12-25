Home Health 24 year old does CPR and saves 61 year old. The young man had left his studies in Medicine: “Now I will take them back”
Health

24 year old does CPR and saves 61 year old. The young man had left his studies in Medicine: “Now I will take them back”

by admin
24 year old does CPR and saves 61 year old. The young man had left his studies in Medicine: “Now I will take them back”

She saw him collapse on the ground at the gas station and didn’t think about it for a moment: Leonard Vitiello24 years old, intervened with cardiac massage thus saving the life of Carlos Santandrea, 61-year-old owner of the Pedagna service station on Montanara. The story with a happy ending, which took place in Casalfiumanese, in the province of Bologna, is told by Il Nuovo Diario Messaggero.

Leonardo called 118 and then intervened following the instructions of the health worker on the phone: “I continued for a few minutes until the ambulance arrived. He had had a cardiac arrest” he told the local newspaper. The 61-year-old was urgently transported to the Sant’Orsola hospital where he remained hospitalized for over a month. The young man is enrolled in Medicine, but had abandoned his studies for some time. He now he says, “I think I’ll get them back.” In social networks, gratitude for Leonardo’s intervention: “Kids like you are the ones who make us hope for a better society”.

See also  Rest in peace, but not too much: this is how ransomware gangs make fun of their victims

You may also like

Restore dignity to the postgraduate training of doctors

my health will benefit

How is the newborn left in the hospital...

Contaminated coffee pods, the Ministry of Health withdraws...

Cycle, when it doesn’t arrive this could be...

Coffee, Trombetta pods withdrawn due to chemical risk:...

Major Hospital of Bologna. Malignant arrhythmia treated with...

Cardiac arrhythmias, what is heart syndrome on vacation

Syncytial virus: how to recognize it and attack...

«Lack of ibuprofen and some antibiotics, a phenomenon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy