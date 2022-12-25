She saw him collapse on the ground at the gas station and didn’t think about it for a moment: Leonard Vitiello24 years old, intervened with cardiac massage thus saving the life of Carlos Santandrea, 61-year-old owner of the Pedagna service station on Montanara. The story with a happy ending, which took place in Casalfiumanese, in the province of Bologna, is told by Il Nuovo Diario Messaggero.

Leonardo called 118 and then intervened following the instructions of the health worker on the phone: “I continued for a few minutes until the ambulance arrived. He had had a cardiac arrest” he told the local newspaper. The 61-year-old was urgently transported to the Sant’Orsola hospital where he remained hospitalized for over a month. The young man is enrolled in Medicine, but had abandoned his studies for some time. He now he says, “I think I’ll get them back.” In social networks, gratitude for Leonardo’s intervention: “Kids like you are the ones who make us hope for a better society”.