24-year-old feels sick in the supermarket

After several symptoms that doctors dismissed as simple stress, a 24-year-old girl fell ill in a supermarket and was diagnosed with cancer

The story of a 24 year old of the UK is quickly going viral: the young one is felt sick in a supermarket after a few days with strange symptoms. To the doctors she had nothing but later she was discovered to have one severe cancer in an advanced stage.

