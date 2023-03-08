Graduated in Sciences and Technologies of the Arts and Performing Arts, Masters in Dramaturgy and Screenwriting. I’ve worked for cinema and digital seriality, but my first love is journalism and you never forget it. I write to live, I live to write. Enrolled in the register of publicist journalists.





























The story of a 24 year old of the UK is quickly going viral: the young one is felt sick in a supermarket after a few days with strange symptoms. To the doctors she had nothing but later she was discovered to have one severe cancer in an advanced stage.

The story of 24-year-old Mollie Mulheron

The story that emerges from the Daily Mail and whose protagonist is a young English woman who has just returned from a trip to the Galapagos Islands. The 24-year-old, by name Mollie Mulheronhad moved here to follow her dream of travelling.

During the experience, however, he began to suffer from several symptoms: he had problems breathing and swallowing, so much so that during a snorkeling activity she almost drowned. To this must be added stomach problems e nausea.

Mollie Mulheron fell ill just two days after returning to the UK

For the doctors who visited her on the island of the volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean politically owned by theEcuadorthe woman however would have been just “very stressed” and the problems resulting from a psycho-somatic reaction.

She felt bad, then the discovery of the tumor

Having been unable to find work as an English teacher due to the lack of students in the area, on 4 February 2023 she returned to the United Kingdom. Two days after his return, it is collapsed in a supermarket.

Transported to the hospital, she underwent various blood tests, X-rays and CT scans which brought out a tragic discovery: 24-year-old Mollie Mulheron she wasn’t stressedbut she was found instead a 15cm tumor on the heart and lungs.

The diagnosis of a non-Hodgkin lymphoma already in stage four it has understandably upset her, all the more so as her body has entered early menopause, just one of several symptoms that the Galapagos doctors have mistaken for stress.

The reaction after the diagnosis of stage 4 cancer

The British newspaper reported some of the girl’s statements, decidedly dejected by what happened to her: “I’ve always been fine, I don’t know what caused it, I’m fit and young, three weeks ago I was in the Galapagos in the best time of my life life”.

There is still hope for doctors to save her and treat the cancer: according to NHL statistics, stage four has a five-year survival rate of about 64%. Data that does not console Mollie Mulheron: “I cried and cried, I knew something was wrong but I didn’t think it was that serious.”

Among the negative aspects of the disease, the probable sterility: given the aggressiveness of the cancer it was not possible to guarantee the cryopreservation of her biological material, a great reason for regret because “I wanted to be a mom“, he has declared.



