24-year-old young man lost at sea in Lido di Classe (Ravenna)

Lido di Classe (Ravenna), 30 July 2023 – A drama that suddenly explodes, a family in anguishdesperate friends to walk up and down the beach and to watch the sea. And continuous searches, tight, frenzied, hindered by the progressive decline of darkness.

A 24-year-old boy of Senegalese origins and resident in Cervia, is missing after a swim in the sea a Lido di Classe.

It all happened last night. The alarm went off after 20, on the stretch of beach between the Pura Vida bath and the Rosa bathtwo of the bathing establishments most frequented by boys, and according to the first findings at that time it seems that the waters of the sea were not particularly rough.

All traces of the young man were suddenly lost after a bath, a swim with his friends who suddenly never saw him again. The alarm went off immediately. The fire brigade helicopter also took off in the airwho as long as the conditions of visibility allowed it, scoured the water surface in a frantic search for the young man. Divers jumped into the sea of the fire brigade and a patrol boat from the harbor master’s office also arrived and began to search the stretch of sea inch by inch where the presence of the young man and also the cliffs had been reported.

But then darkness enveloped everything in darkness and the searches are forcibly reduced, to the desperation of the young man’s friends. The search will resume in force this morning, meanwhile family members and companions cling to hope.