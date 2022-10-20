The headquarters of the former Centrale del Latte in Bari becomes a community house, one of the five provided for in Bari by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This was communicated by the Local Health Authority, with a schedule defined this morning during a meeting attended by the company technical area, the socio-health district of Bari and the design studio which is entrusted with the drafting of the redevelopment project. The funding requested to build the new city health center amounts to approximately 10 million euros, including funds deriving from the PNRR and ERDF funds.

“We are redesigning the welfare plan of the city of Bari – explains the general director of the ASL of Bari, Antonio Sanguedolce – with an innovative and efficient organization that takes into account the demand that comes directly from citizens. The former Centrale del Latte is the ideal location to host one of the five community houses included in the PNRR and intended to provide proximity services “.

Among the novelties of the territorial assistance, in the Community House the medical presence will be ensured by general practitioners and by Free Choice Pediatricians every day, from 8 to 20 with the completion of night coverage by the continuity of care: this means that the presence of a doctor will be guaranteed in the structure 24 hours a day, including holidays.

The beating heart of the healthcare activity in the Community House will be the Outpatient Clinic where they will find space: Sampling Center, Nursing Outpatient Clinic, specialist outpatient clinics (Cardiology, Pneumology, Geriatrics, Neurology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Diabetology, Endocrinology, Internal Medicine, Urology and Otolaryngology), and Diagnostic for images. The rest of the rooms will be used for rooms, changing rooms, and services for operators and staff, as well as distribution and waiting areas, secretaries, rest rooms and toilets.

According to the recently updated feasibility project, the structure will develop on a large area partly intended to house the administrative offices of the Bari District and partly reserved for local health care.

In detail, the former milk plant will be organized in three buildings: one included in the previous body of the current building, that is the oldest part and subject to constraint by the Superintendency, where the offices of the single district of Bari will be located; the other two, to be built from scratch, will instead be the seat of the Community House and services for citizens.

The connecting element between the recovered part and the newly built parts will be a bridge volume, a sort of “arm” suspended between the two blocks. Inside the future Community House there will be: Front Office services (Registry, CUP, PUA, etc ..), various branches (Foreign Assistance and Rare Diseases, Supplementary Assistance, Oxygen Therapy, URP), listening point for people with disabilities , family counseling.

“In line with the ministerial indications, we are imagining a physical place of proximity – says Rosella Squicciarini, the new director of the single district of Bari – easily identifiable for the community which thus has the opportunity to get in touch with the health and social care system and social. The investment – he continues – has the objective of offering local health assistance to residents, ensuring the service above all to the elderly and fragile population, thus reducing the number of hospitalizations, even if not urgent ”.