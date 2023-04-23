25 April, Lega and FI dissociate themselves from La Russa

April 23, 202308:24

After the words of the president of the Senate on the Constitution, the first distinctions arrive to appease the controversies. The Speaker of the Chamber: “Liberation belongs to everyone”. Tajani will go to the Fosse Ardeatine, Salvini will celebrate at home









Ansa “April 25th is a national heritage. Everyone’s heritage”. Lorenzo Fontana clarifies his position well and confirms his presence, as president of the Chamber, at the Altare della Patria, alongside the head of state Sergio Mattarella, for the deposition of the laurel wreath. “It must be everyone’s party – he tells Corriere della Sera -. Anti-fascism is a value”. Words that mark the distance from the statements of Ignatius LaRussa. Even the Lega and Forza Italia distance themselves from the positions of the president of the Senate and reiterate that Liberation must be celebrated by all.

“Many times – added Fontana – I happened to think that it is a mistake to celebrate the Liberation as if it were only a party’s celebration, because: not only communists and socialists participated in the Resistance, but also liberals, monarchists and – as a Catholic I want to remind you – many Catholics”. “I believe – the president said again – it is a very serious mistake not to feel represented by a battle of this type. Liberation – concluded Fontana – was the foundation of this country as we have it today. And the fact that there are these divisions weakens the country itself”.

Tajani: “I will go to the ardeatine pits” – To ensure a certain official nature of the celebrations of the Liberation Day, the Foreign Minister confirmed that he will represent the executive by going to a symbolic place of Nazi-fascist horrors, the Fosse Ardeatine. A place where on 24 March 1944 as many as 335 Italian civilians and soldiers were killed by the occupying German troops in retaliation for the partisan attack in via Rasella.

Salvini: “I will celebrate the liberation of our country” – Unlike La Russa, who will visit the Prague concentration camp, the leader of the League said he will celebrate April 25 in Italy: “I will stay with my family for a while and work, as I will work on May 1, as we work wherever we are, because the Italians pay us to do it but don’t let me comment, I’m Minister of Infrastructure”.

Zaia: “A party for everyone” – The clearest words from the world of the League came from the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia who openly recognized the importance of the celebration: “We are at the 78th celebration, let us never forget – he specified – that since 8 September 1943 in this country fought a war of Resistance. And it is fundamental because the Liberation from Nazi-fascism is something not only those who were in arms fought for. It involved women, children, civilians”.

La Russa: “My twisted words” – In the meantime, the president of the Senate is trying to get out of the crossfire after his statements in recent days and points out that he “recognizes himself in the values ​​of the Resistance which are expressed positively in the first part of the Constitution”. But at the same time he attacks saying he is “stunned by the distortion of the truth of his words” and threatens legal action.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/politica” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_politica_25-aprile-fontana-patrimonio-nazionale_63851968-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”politica”,”25-aprile-fontana-patrimonio-nazionale_63851968-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“politica”,”amp”] }}”>

Related question and answer



79th anniversary of the massacre



they knew the risk of retaliation



news last-news“> Latest arrivals of Politics {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}