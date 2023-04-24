25 April, Mattarella: ‘Keep the memory of the Liberation alive’

It is necessary to “keep alive the memory” of the Nazi-fascist atrocities but above all not to forget those who fought and “allowed the liberation of Italy from Nazi-fascist oppression”. With this simple reasoning, the President of the Republic anticipates the celebrations of April 25 which never before this year, with the advent of an openly “right-center” government, design a country divided by ancient lacerations, evidently not completely overcome. The plastic representation of this all-political division – which goes well beyond a day marked in red on the calendar as a national holiday – opens wide when reading the agenda of the first two state offices: the President of the Republic will be in Piedmont, with a symbolic stop in Boves, scene of the first massacre carried out in Italy by the Nazis (24 civilians killed, 350 houses set on fire) carried out on 19 September 1943 to punish the Italian traitors of 8 September; the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, will instead fly across the border to Prague to pay homage to the figure of Jan Palach, the young Czechoslovak who became a symbol of anti-communism because on 16 January 1969 he committed suicide by setting himself on fire to protest against the Soviet invasion right in St. Wenceslas Square where the president of the Senate will deposit a crown. It remains to be noted that La Russa will also visit the Theresienstadt concentration camp in Prague.

“We are a great people, capable of remaining united in the face of emergencies and which, if necessary, is capable of overcoming any division and any contrast to achieve the good of Italy and the Italians”. “This is a heritage, a founding principle of our civil coexistence. The anniversary of April 25 is therefore an opportunity to reflect on the past, but also to think about the present and the future of our wonderful country. And therefore: Viva April 25, the feast of freedom, peace and democracy. The feast of all Italians who love freedom and want to remain free!” Berlusconi affirmed.

April 25, the partisans remember the women of the Resistance in Rome

Palazzo Chigi does not fit into this dichotomy: Giorgia Meloni should in fact limit herself to the strictly institutional part of the passage to the Altare della Patria together with the head of state, La Russa himself and the president of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana. The appeal of Gianfranco Fini, a man who symbolizes the moderate change in Fiuggi, to clearly pronounce the word anti-fascism does not seem to have been accepted at the moment. As was foreseeable in this climate, the National Partisans Association (Anpi), which has always been the memory and engine of the celebrations of the Liberation, is heavily inserted, attacking the second love of the State for its choice: “I was struck that the president of the Senate tomorrow will go to Prague to pay homage to Jan Palach who is certainly a hero of freedom: but there are 364 other days a year to do it. It would have been more logical to bring a flower where the Fosse Ardeatine massacre took place or the ‘massacre of Marzabotto or of Sant’Anna di Stazzema”, argued the national president of the Anpi, Gianfranco Pagliarulo, In this climate, the Italian cities are preparing for the day that commemorates the liberation from Nazi-fascism: if the opposition confirms the traditional occasions in cities and memorial sites, the centre-right asks to overcome the divisions but within it, in turn, if not divisions, then different approaches emerge. The president of the Chamber of Deputies Fontana decidedly distanced himself by explaining that he felt “fully anti-fascist”. Salvini only confirms that he will celebrate April 25 but reiterates that “it is time for some important dates such as April 25 and May 1 to unite and not be a cause for controversy, division”. Forza Italia remains on a much more prudent line and the Foreign Minister, on behalf of the government, will be at the Fosse ardeatine.

“April 25 is a fundamental date in the history of our Republic: it marks the defeat of the fascist dictatorship, the end of the war, the return to freedom and democracy”, writes the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, in a message for April 25th.

The secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, will participate in the traditional procession in Milan and many of the opposition will be in Rome at the Anpi procession from the Fosse Ardeatine and at Porta San Paolo. A delegation from Italia Viva will go to via Rasella, while the leader of M5S Giuseppe Conte will be at the historical museum of Liberation in via Tasso. Finally, Bella ciao, the symbolic song of the Resistance, also returns to the table with a proposal that does not seem destined to pacify souls: it becomes the song to be officially played in all the ceremonies of April 25, asks the Democratic Party.

Valditara, we condemn fascism, we are for freedom

Read the full article on ANSA.it