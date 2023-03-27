news-txt”>

Twenty-five years of the blue pill. Viagra, the drug that changed the treatment of erectile dysfunction, was cleared for sale on March 27, 1998 by the FDA, the US Food and Drug Administration. Sildenafil, the name of the molecule that ranks as the first non-surgical treatment for impotence, has changed the perspective of many men and many couples around the world. After Viagra came other drugs, such as tadalafil, vardenafil and avanafil, the ‘youngest’ of the class of drugs for erectile dysfunction, which acts in 15 minutes.

Viagra cost seven dollars a pill when it hit the market. it was enough to take it according to the indications an hour before sexual intercourse to have a performance that “chased away anxieties” under the sheets also prompting, according to the experts, men to ask for more help against disorders of the sexual sphere.

It is not an aphrodisiac, does not affect libido or desire, is specific for sexual dysfunction and therefore should not be used by men who do not have these problems. Increases the relaxing effect of nitric oxide, a chemical released during sexual stimulation that increases blood flow to the penis.

The pharmaceutical company that makes Viagra, Pfizer, originally created the molecule as a medicine for heart conditions: the idea of ​​a potential use to treat impotence came after some patients reported unexpected erections.

Already 10 years ago, in 2013, for the 15 years of Viagra, the data spoke for Italy alone of 86 million tablets sold, placing our country in second place in the European area.