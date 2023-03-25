Fatal crash in the Giulia tunnel along the new state road that connects Lecco to Ballabio. A young man of only 26, residing in the Milan area, lost his life in the night between Friday 24 and Saturday 25 March in an accident between two cars in the tunnel that connects Lecco with Valsassina. In impact, it reports LeccoTodaya 24-year-old girl was also involved, transferred to the hospital in yellow code.

The alarm went off at 2.30. The 118 emergency services were soon brought to the scene with the ambulance of the Croce San Nicolò di Lecco and the Red Cross of Balisio. With them also the firefighters from the command of Lecco. For the 26-year-old, unfortunately, there was nothing more that could be done: he died as a result of the serious traumas and injuries he sustained.

The 24-year-old, from Valsassina, was instead transported to Manzoni di Lecco: her life would not be in danger. At the site of the tragic crash also the agents of the traffic police, to whom it will now be up to you to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. The road was closed for a few hours to allow for safety operations and the necessary surveys.







