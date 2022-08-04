Facilitate the use of online public administration services, create a digital identity, manage emails or teach how to book a medical visit online. These are some of the tasks of the digital civil service volunteers, the ‘facilitators’ object of the call published today and aimed at young people between 18 and 28 years old. Participants, says the Ministry of Innovation, will be entitled to a monthly allowance and for all there is a certification path for the skills acquired. The reimbursement of expenses will be equal to that of the universal civil service, approximately 450 euros per month.

How to participate in the call

Young volunteer operators must submit the application form exclusively through the online application platform at https://domandaonline.serviziocivile.it. The application can be submitted after having accessed the site via Spid digital identity. Applications for participation must be submitted no later than 2.00 pm on 30 September 2022. 2,610 students will be selected from those who apply.

What digital facilitators will do

The task of digital facilitators, explains the ministry, “is to make citizens competent and autonomous in the use of the Internet and digital services, enabling an informed use of the network”. The 2,610 selected volunteers will be engaged in various support activities, explains the Mitd:

they will facilitate the use of public online services, for example the creation of a digital identity, the booking of medical examinations, the enrollment in an educational institution or an online course;

they will provide support in the use of digital services offered by individuals, such as the management of a profile on a social network or on a portal to search for job opportunities;

they will bring citizens closer to the use of smartphones, PCs, software for word processing or e-mail management, as well as sensitizing citizens on IT security, illustrating the best practices to protect privacy and their data.

The young volunteers, according to the announcement, “will also promote cultural events and initiatives in the area, aimed at presenting new digital tools useful to citizens, schools, and businesses, involving various organizations in the planning of activities and managing specific communication and dissemination activities. , online and offline “.

Training of volunteers

For the volunteers participating in the projects, in addition to the usual general training of the Universal Civil Service, a specific training course is provided by the Department for digital transformation, assisted by the Department for Youth Policies and Universal Civil Service. Training on digital issues and the digital facilitation service will allow volunteer operators to develop the professionalism of “digital facilitator” and develop specific skills that will also be the subject of a certification process.

The project is part of the measures of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and is part of the Universal Civil Service. Overall, the NRP foresees 9,700 volunteer operators for the digital civil service between 2022 and 2024. The first projects will be activated starting from November 2022 and will have a duration of 12 months.

The training course will be based on the Digcomp 2.2 framework, or the Reference Framework for citizens’ digital skills developed by the European Commission.