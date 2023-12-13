27 New Medical Graduates Receive Degrees from the National University of Concepción in Emotional Ceremony

The National University of Concepción (UNC) recently celebrated the graduation of 27 new medical graduates as surgeons and five who received their certificate in family medicine. The outstanding promotion, named “Sesquicentennial of the National Epic 1964-1870, Tribute to the 250 years of the Foundation of the Villa Real de la Concepción,” marked an emotional and significant ceremony for the graduating class.

Dr. Roberto Barrios, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, praised the efforts of the students who dedicated six years to their professional training. Dr. Katherine María José Abente Riquelme, the best graduate of the class, emphasized the importance of humility in the medical profession, acknowledging that medicine evolves every day and requires continuous training and help. She urged her fellow professionals to work as a team, not succumbing to arrogance or believing that they can do it alone.

Dr. Clarito Rojas, rector of UNC, expressed pride in the new graduates, noting their high ethical and moral values. He emphasized the importance of their education in light of the current challenges faced by the medical profession, with an increasing number of improvised doctors without commitments and driven by commercial interests. The UNC medical degree is accredited by the Agency for Assessment and Accreditation of Higher Education (Aneaes).

The graduation event was attended by university authorities, sponsors, parents, and family members, celebrating the achievements of the new medical professionals. These graduates are expected to make a positive impact on the healthcare industry and contribute to the well-being of society with their strong ethical and moral foundations.