In the summer of July and August, in addition to many game masterpieces, it is also a good time for various game platforms to hold special sales and players to pick up bargains. Although affected by the epidemic in recent years, the situation of game delays and suspension of development has occurred frequently. Even game consoles are often out of stock, but there are still many excellent works on the market. In this project, we will select representative works worth playing in the first half of this year from various game types such as role-playing, action, simulation strategy, mobile games, etc., and take advantage of the opportunity of summer vacation to make up for the progress of the game. !

hardcore action

Ayrdon’s Circle – an epic myth of extreme darkness

● Taiwan Bandai Namco Entertainment

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC

● Metacritic score: 96/100

● IGN Rating: 10/10

From “Dark Souls” series producer Miyazaki Hidetaka and best-selling fantasy novel “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George RR Martin teamed up to bring a new work full of fantasy stories and legends. The game integrates the essence of past soul games. In addition to the vast and magnificent scenes and complex underground labyrinths, there are also various unfathomable enemies and fearsome beasts. Players can use the stealth and summon system to gain advantages and create Its own unique play style, dark and fascinating open world enriches its exploration.

Paradise Stranger Final Fantasy Origins – Nioh-style Final Fantasy

● Taiwan Glory Tecmo

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC

● Metacritic score: 72/100

● IGN Rating: 8/10

It is developed by Tetsuya Nomura and Kazunari Nojima, and is developed by the Team NINJA team, which is famous for the “Ninja Gaiden” series. It brings a new game type of the “FINAL FANTASY” series. In addition to the realistic action system, it is also included in the “FF” series. Familiar character training and career system, you can formulate tactics according to the occupation combination. In the recent additional mission “The Test of Dragon King Bahamut”, the official added new plot, new scene, new occupation “Stand Warlock” and A new weapon type “Stand” has been added to increase the diversity of gameplay.

Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn – Happy Hunting

● Capcom

● Platform: PC, NS

● Metacritic score: 87/100

● IGN Rating: 7/10

The latest game “Monster Hunter Rise” in the “Monster Hunter” series centered on hunting gameplay takes players to the Japanese-style Shenhuo Village. “, let players set off to a foreign country and face three new monsters called “Three Princes of the King’s Domain”: the theme monster ancient dragon “Jueyinlong”, “Gangwonlong” with a huge body, and a tooth dragon. The new monster “Ice Wolf Dragon” has also improved its hunting actions and weapon moves in the face of powerful enemies.

Master – 10 hits at a time is no problem

● Sloclap

● Platform: PS4/5, PC

● Metacritic score: 81/100

● IGN Rating: 9/10

Influenced by Chinese martial arts and Hong Kong films, “Master” is a fighting action game with a special style. Players play as a young kung fu apprentice who embarks on the road of revenge in order to pursue the murderer of his family. Players need to train Martial arts can only pass the test. A solid and smooth sense of attack is a major feature of the game, and the unique age system allows players to be resurrected with the help of a mysterious amulet every time they die. The stronger it is, but if you die too many times, you will soon become too old to fight.

role-playing

Horizon: Forbidden Lands in the Western Regions – Combination of Wilderness and Future Technology

● Taiwan Sony Interactive Entertainment

● Platform: PS4/5

● Metacritic score: 88/100

● IGN Rating: 9/10

The PS platform masterpiece “Horizon: Anticipating the Dawn”, although it was transplanted to the PC platform due to Sony’s new policy, the sequel “Horizon: Western Forbidden Land” still maintains an exclusive position. The world view of this series features a post-apocalyptic mechanical ecosystem. Aroy, the protagonist who was active in the previous work, embarked on a journey to the vast and sinister western United States in order to understand the truth of the mysterious epidemic and the dramatic changes in the earth’s climate. The game adds underwater exploration elements, players will challenge larger mechanical beasts and hostile forces to bring balance to the world.

The Legend of Pokémon Arceus – A Pokémon series that eschews tradition

● Nintendo

● Platform: NS

● Metacritic score: 83/100

● IGN Rating: 7/10

This year’s new Pokémon series will draw the story stage to the Xicui (Shenao) area in the ancient times. In order to make the first Pokemon illustrated book in the Xicui area, the protagonist joined the “Galaxy Team” to investigate, and was Special Pokémon called “King” or “Queen” engage in “Soothing” battles. The game supports riding a specific Pokémon for exploration, and adopts an innovative gameplay that coexists with turn-based and action elements. In addition to increasing the difficulty of capturing, the rhythm is also smoother and brighter, and it can even challenge the legendary Pokémon “Al” Zeus”.

Destiny 2: The Queen of the Black Needle – Ready to Reclaim the Light

● Bungie

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC

● Metacritic score: 87/100

● IGN Rating: 8/10

The large-scale online multiplayer role-playing game “Destiny 2” ushered in the first chapter of the final trilogy of the “Light and Darkness” series this year: “The Black Needle Queen” expansion, Bungie has carried out a lot of work on the system Fine-tuning to enhance the game experience, and the main storyline part describes that after uncovering the tricks of Savasson after the Black Needle Witch, players can finally go deep into the new area “King’s Realm” to directly challenge Sawassen, and can also create new melee weapons “Chang Ge”, in addition to long-range and close-range attacks, can also deploy energy shields to protect the operator.

Tunic──Imagination Adventure

● TUNIC Team

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC, Mac

● Metacritic score: 85/100

● IGN Rating: 9/10

The independent game “Tunic” can feel the salute to “The Legend of Zelda” in terms of screen and gameplay, including the protagonist little fox wearing a green robe, as well as various hidden paths, treasure chests, etc., the color of the screen is also Quite lovable and full of cute elements, but the challenge is not low at all. The game does not give the player any hints for operation or puzzle solving, nor does it tell the player where to go, even the most important game instruction manual. It is up to players to explore on their own and collect them page by page, so as to learn more about the world.

Strategy Simulation Class

Dune: Spice Wars – the battle for the spice

● Shiro Games

● Platform: PC

● Metacritic score: TBD

● IGN Rating: 8/10

30 years ago, “Dune Castle 2” established the prototype of modern RTS games. This year’s “Dune: Spice Wars” further added the concept of 4X. There are four major factions in the game, each with different advantages, in order to compete for In addition to destroying all enemies on the map, the game has two other ways to win: to be elected as the governor by political means such as alliances, or by accumulating economic hegemony points. The game is still in the EA stage, and new factions and units will be released one after another.

The whole army breaks the enemy: Warhammer 3 – the war in the demon domain is imminent

● Creative Assembly

● Platform: PC, Mac

● Metacritic score: 86/100

● IGN Rating: 9/10

Combining the strategic gameplay of the “All Army Defeating the Enemy” series, and integrating the background setting of the classic fantasy board game “Warhammer” series, the “All Army Defeating the Enemy: Warhammer” trilogy finally ushered in the final chapter this year. The game has seven unique races and hundreds of units for players to form an army and conduct real-time battles in a stunning and magnificent scene. Players will lead the army to the Chaos Demon Realm and directly face the lord of the four forces of destruction. , a story-oriented multiplayer campaign, allowing players to join in this chaotic battle with friends.

Crusader Kings 3 – Gorgeous Medieval Court Drama

● Paradox Interactive

● Platform: PS5, XSX/XSS, PC, Mac

● Metacritic score: 91/100

● IGN Rating: 10/10

Players play the role of a medieval feudal lord, who will expand his power through trickery, and at the same time cultivate heirs to continue his hegemony. However, those who are familiar with the history of medieval Europe should know how intricate the relationship between kingdoms and characters is. “King of the Middle Ages 3” 》It is precisely to put the player into this history. In addition to expanding the territory, the player also has to worry about whether his wife is cheating, whether he has a good relationship with the church, whether his subjects will betray, and whether the successor will lose his family business. Wait, like a feudal aristocratic life theater simulator.

This War of Mine: The Final Cut—Experience Human Choice in War

● 11 Bit Studios

● Platform: PS5, XSX/XSS, PC

● Metacritic score: 85/100

● IGN score: TBD

The strategy game “This War of Mine”, which has once again attracted attention due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, released the final cut version this year and launched it on the next-generation platform simultaneously. In addition to the resolution enhancement to 4K, new content has also been added. NPCs, new scenes, new events, more playable characters, and more. The player is just a civilian under the fire of war. How to use limited resources to survive is the main goal. In addition to facing threats such as illness and hunger, sometimes it may be necessary to hurt others or steal. The process is full of reflection.

first person class

Little Tina’s Wonderland – All Whimsical Packed Together

● 2K Games

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC

● Metacritic score: 79/100

● IGN Rating: 8/10

The prototype of this work is actually the DLC of “Forbidden Land 2”. Due to its great acclaim, an independent spin-off work was derived. It is a brand-new fantasy-style treasure hunting game based on the world of table games. Players can follow the game with the game. Explore locations such as majestic cities, damp mushroom forests, dangerous fortresses, and mix and match six unique character skill trees to create your own perfect hero to defeat the evil dragon lord in a frenetic, series-specific, nonsensical style , support online team play and local split screen mode.

Dying Light 2: The Battle Between Humanity and Benevolence – A Choice in Humanity

● Techland

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC

● Metacritic score: 77/100

● IGN Rating: 7/10

“Dying Light”, which combines parkour and survival horror, was produced by the Polish Techland game studio that launched “Death Island”. The image quality and combat have been significantly improved, and more RPG-style upgrade systems have been added. In addition, different options can be used to create story plots with different routes. Players will play a zombie virus and gain special abilities. Aiden, the rogue, is involved in the struggle of the city’s factions in order to find the whereabouts of his sister.

Chernobylite – the entanglement of survival, intrigue, and love

● The Farm 51

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC

● Metacritic score: 82/100

● IGN score: TBD

“Chernobylite”, which was launched in the middle of last year, is a survival game based on the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This year, the official launched an enhanced image quality version and free DLC for next-generation platforms and PCs. Players play as former nuclear power plant employees. Thirty years after the accident, he returned to the original place to investigate the disappearance of his fiancee, who was also an employee, but encountered various strange paranormal phenomena and obstacles from the military. Players must collect limited resources to build a base, recruit companions, and gradually advance the exploration. Choices may affect the final outcome.

Neon White – Hunting Demons with Parkour

● Angel Matrix

● Platform: PC, NS

● Metacritic score: 89/100

● IGN Rating: 8/10

The independent game “Neon White” is a dark horse this year, and it has received more than 4,000 positive reviews on Steam in a short period of time. The game adopts the first-person form, and uses the fast-paced action of parkour to eliminate the enemies in front of you. However, the core axis of the game is actually “Speedrun”. Whether you can find shortcuts and quickly pass the level in an unexpected way is the taste of the game. , During the clearance process, players can collect “Soul Cards” to attack the enemy, or consume cards to obtain special movement abilities such as double jump, thereby breaking the clearance record.

casual adventure

Unpacking – an exciting organizing technique

● Witch Beam

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, PC, Mac, NS

● Metacritic score: 86/100

● IGN Rating: 8/10

The independent game “Unpacking” that combines stress relief and puzzles, as the name suggests, is a casual game where you can experience taking items out of boxes and placing them in a location in a daily life situation. , to create a comfortable and satisfying living space. The game has no time limit or scoring design, the pace is completely determined by the player, while stacking dinner plates, hanging towels and arranging bookcases, while exploring every corner of the new home, and through the items that are kept or discarded each time you move to a new home, learn about The character stories in it.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – A Journey Through the Nine-Part Cinematic Universe

● Warner Bro. Games

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC, NS

● Metacritic score: 82/100

● IGN Rating: 8/10

As the most content-rich LEGO Star Wars game ever, “The Skywalker Saga” completely covers the classic content of the nine-part “Star Wars” movies, and has more than 20 planets to explore, and more than 300 operable characters characters, including Jedi, Sith, Rebels, bounty hunters, and even robots, players can also perform hyperspace jumps with the Millennium Falcon, or drive X-wing fighters through the Death Star to compete with TIE fighters. Full of LEGO-style humor and all kinds of easter eggs, waiting for players to discover.

AI: The Beginning of Nirvana in the Dream Archives – Story-Oriented Text Adventure Masterpiece

● Spike Chunsoft

● Platform: PS4, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC, NS

● Metacritic score: 86/100

● IGN score: TBD

Launched in 2019, “AI: Dream Archives” features a reasoning adventure of searching through dreams and reality. This year’s sequel, “The Beginning of Nirvana”, is also directed by Kotaro Hitachi and is in charge of the screenwriting. The character Tsukiura Rishi jumped to become the protagonist, and the ABIS rookie investigator Ryuki, who debuted for the first time, will solve the mystery of the half-body corpse in a way that interlaces the present and the past. Through the artificial eye AI-Ball installed on the protagonist, players can obtain ordinary methods that are difficult to find. information to find the real culprit.

Stanley’s Fables: Ultimate Deluxe Edition – Break or follow the rules, it’s up to you

● Spike Chunsoft

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC, NS, Mac

● Metacritic score: 93/100

● IGN Rating: 9/10

“Stanley’s Fables”, which was launched 11 years ago, is still regarded as a masterpiece of narrative games. The player plays an ordinary clerk with a monotonous job. One day, he suddenly finds that the office computer is unresponsive and his colleagues mysteriously disappear. Therefore, Having to get up and leave the seat to investigate, the game uses voice-over dialogue to guide (induce) players to make choices, and even sometimes breaks the fourth wall. This year’s Ultimate Deluxe Edition further expands the world of the original, adding new content, more options, and visual enhancements.

multi party party

Mario Fighting Striker Fighting League——More exciting than Shaolin Football

● Nintendo

● Platform: NS

● Metacritic score: 73/100

● IGN Rating: 8/10

After a gap of 15 years from the previous game, Nintendo finally launched the latest work of “Mario Fighting Striker”. This series is not a simple football competition, but a 5v5 fierce fighting called “Ballball” movement. It has unique attributes and shooting stunts. In addition to basic passing and interception, there are many advanced skills applied, which are of great help in actual combat. It can be said that it is easy to learn but difficult to master. In addition, players can also make good use of random skills on the field. The props that appear make more variables in the game, and even reverse the situation in one fell swoop.

Hunting and Escape – Moon Black Wind High Killing Night

● Supermassive Games

● Platform: PS4/5, Xbox One, XSX/XSS, PC

● Metacritic score: 79/100

● IGN Rating: 7/10

Continuing the horror theme of the “Until Dawn” and “Dark Pictures” series, “Hunter” depicts nine different camp teenage counselors who encounter a night of terror at the Hackett Quarry camp that players will be able to experience. Just like the story of a horror movie, all decisions will affect the direction of the plot, and the life and death of the characters are in the hands of the players. In addition to the online mode, the game also supports single-player cooperative mode. Each player can control a counselor to experience the thriller plot together. Depending on the platform, up to 8 people can play together.

Ninja Turtles: Xu Ruide’s Revenge – Back to the ’80s Big Game

● Tribute Games

● Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, NS

● Metacritic score: TBD

● IGN Rating: 8/10

The “Ninja Turtles: Xu Ruide’s Revenge”, which sold millions of copies within a month of its release, was produced in the full-color pixel style of the 1980s. The characters, weapons, and vehicles in the game were inspired by the original animation broadcast in 1987. With a strong retro style, players can operate the four protagonists of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, using their respective skills, in a series of classic scenes of “Ninja Turtles” and Enemies battle, including city rooftops and murky sewers, with support for up to 6 players playing at the same time.

Nintendo Switch Sports – Sports Arena at Home

● Nintendo

● Platform: NS

● Metacritic score: 72/100

● IGN Rating: 7/10

The popular “WII Sports” series has finally launched a new work on Switch, combining somatosensory gameplay and intuitive operation, allowing the whole family to enjoy the fun of sports at home. This game provides volleyball, badminton, bowling , football, fencing and tennis, and other six sports. Golf will be added for free this fall. Players can form a team with friends and family members and compete with players on the Internet. Through online battles, you can accumulate points to get new ones. items and clothing, freely change your appearance.

Popular mobile games

Horsegirl Pretty Derby ─ Breed the fastest horsegirl

● Cygames

● Platform: Android, Ios

● Metacritic score: TBD

● IGN score: TBD

“Horse Girl”, which became popular in Japan last year, was finally introduced to Taiwan and launched a traditional Chinese version after more than a year. It is a nurturing type game based on real horse racing culture. Cultivate the basic ability of Ma Niang, through the experience of one game after another, and win the final URA competition, but it is a very “Hardcore” game at heart, with a very complicated and rigorous training process, players need to play in a limited amount of time. Set the best training policy within time to achieve the goals of each stage.

Diablo is immortal – the devil will cut it when he comes

● Blizzard

● Platform: Android, iOS, PC

● Metacritic score: 67/100

● IGN Rating: 6/10

It is the first work developed for mobile devices for Blizzard’s classic IP “Diablo” series. Therefore, there have been many disputes before its launch, but it has been successfully launched in various countries. The plot is set between the 2nd and 3rd generations. There are 6 occupations to choose from, including barbarian, crusader, demon hunter, monk, necromancer and esoteric master. In addition to the traditional PVE mode, PVP daily On the battlefield, from the perspective of mobile games, the screen special effects and the sense of attack are above the standard, and players without lessons can easily enjoy the fun of fighting monsters and brushing treasures.

APEX Hero M——Experience a new type of battle royale

● Respawn

● Platform: Android, iOS

● Metacritic score: 79/100

● IGN Rating: 8/10

The free multiplayer online shooting game “APEX Heroes” launched by EA in 2019 has been well received due to its innovative strategic team and professional division of labor mechanism. “APEX Heroes M” specially designed for mobile devices was also launched as scheduled this year. In addition to the heroes of the PC version, new heroes, plots, maps, etc. are also added for the mobile version. The operation interface has been optimized for touch, and advanced actions such as sliding shovel picking and wall climbing can be easily performed. It is also provided for novice players. Automatic shooting and other functions, you can easily get started without playing the PC version.

Dungeons of Dreadrock – Roaming dungeons with your fingers

● Christoph Minnameier

● Platform: Switch, PC, Android, iOS

● Metacritic score: 83/100

● IGN score: TBD

The game uses 16-bit graphics that are common in independent games, with the style of the early “The Legend of Zelda”, the story describes a village in the distance, a girl decides to go deep into the dungeon to adventure in order to save her brother. On the basis of the maze, the game combines the elements of exploration, puzzle solving and combat. In the dungeon, there are not only fireball mechanisms, hidden keys, but also dangerous creatures such as zombies and spiders. In the face of powerful enemies such as ogres and dragons At the time, players need to use maze traps and terrain obstacles to successfully reach the next layer of the maze.