28-year-old Domenico Esposito stabbed to death. A 20-year-old arrested

A 28-year-old boy, Domenico Esposito, died from the serious injuries sustained during an attack in the parking lot of the Vulcano Buono shopping center in Nola, in the province of Naples. The young man, stabbed during a fight that broke out for trivial reasons between several people, at least a dozen according to the first testimonies, had been transported to the nearby Santa Maria della Pietà di Nola hospital in code red, but died shortly thereafter.

The investigations

The police are investigating the affair, which took place in the late afternoon, with the Nola police station under the coordination of prosecutor Anna Musso. Immediately after having collected some testimonies and viewed the images of the video surveillance systems, the investigators triggered the handcuffs on the wrists of a twenty-year-old. It is a young man with a criminal record from Secondigliano, a security guard by profession, who confessed to the murder. From an initial reconstruction, at the height of the dispute between the two groups, a young man pulled out a knife and hit Esposito who collapsed to the ground. The stab wound, in fact, had injured an artery.

The management of the mall

The company that manages the shopping center immediately made all the footage from the video surveillance systems available to the investigators. “We immediately made available to the police the footage of all the security cameras recently installed in the parking areas of the center – they explain from the management of Vulcano Buono – our operations center was able to quickly alert the police and the 118 but despite the rapid arrival of the ambulance, a tragedy could not be avoided. The dramatic epilogue of what appears to be a fight over a parking lot affects us deeply. We are even more committed to implementing all possible procedures to improve the control and safety of our customers in these areas”.