Home » 29-year-old researcher dies. Today the return of the body
Health

29-year-old researcher dies. Today the return of the body

by admin
29-year-old researcher dies. Today the return of the body

Resana (Treviso), 29 July 2023 – Today the body of Elisabetta Caonthe young one Treviso researcherwho died in recent days as a result of a sudden illness – cardiac ischemia – while on holiday in Greece, in the Peloponnese, together with her boyfriend. The father and a brother arrived in Greece a few days ago, while her funeral is expected to take place Wednesday 2nd August a Resan (Treviso)the country where the family resides.

Stricken by sudden illness, the young Treviso girl had been rescued first in a medical center near the beachand then rushed by ambulance at Sparta hospitalwhere unfortunately his death was declared.

Shaken by pain, for the news that arrived only in the morning, the communities of Resana and Castelfrancowhere the young researcher was well known.

Excellent student and passionate about music

Elisabetta was originally from Resana, she attended the high school in Castelfrancoattended university in Padua and had recently completed the PhD in Biotechnology at the University of London, but has always remained tied to the Treviso area where the family lives. She had a probable brilliant career ahead, in the field the study of liver disease, after one excellent school career, graduated from the University of Padua in biotechnology with 110 cum laude. In 2018 she had moved to University College London to continue her studies; here she had met her boyfriend Yannis, of Greek origin, with whom she had gone on holiday to the Peloponnese. She was also a music lover and played classical guitar.

You may also like

How to Maximize the Benefits of Walking: Helpful...

Muscle and Tendon Overload: What’s the Difference?

New lists of essential medicines. « Medicine in...

Virus is an indicator of the strength of...

7 Precious Natural Remedies to Boost Hair Growth...

Breastfeeding, 4 good reasons to continue in the...

what are the warning signs?

Using Isometric Static Exercises to Combat Hypertension in...

What to do if water enters your ear...

How to Lower High Triglyceride Levels: A Simple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy