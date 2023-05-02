291 detained, 108 injured officers – breaking latest news

It was May Day violence and tensions what Paris and other major cities of France experienced. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to participate in one of the more than 300 marches organized by the unions. Labor Day, across the country, has become an occasion to protest the recent pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron.

The balance of the clashes that ensued was heavy: according to the Ministry of the Interior, throughout France at least 108 officers and gendarmes were injured e 291 people were detained (of these, 90 in Paris).

Clashes in Paris In the capitalthestatue in place de la Republique, from which the march started in the pouring rain, has been adorned with a band on which is written “Macron resign”. From the first moments, street furniture and various businesses have been damaged, including banks and real estate agencies. As reported by some sources a Bfm TV, to strengthen the ranks of more violent protesters some would have joined tooi black bloc from Italy and the UK.

“The prefect, given the damage, decided to intervene on the pre-procession to put an end to the incidents and separate the violent demonstrators from the union march,” the police said. The agents about twenty were injured. Of these, onewas hit by a molotov and suffered burns on one hand.

Lyon, Nantes and Toulouse Clashes with police, injuries, burning cars and other significant damage were also recorded at the large inter-union demonstration in Lyon. Various incidents already occurred at the start of the march with “2,000 individuals at risk, including 1,000 black bloc”, reported the Prefecture, underlining that the march brought together a total of 17,000 demonstrators (45,000 according to the Cgt union). See also Covid Sicily, false data on infections: arrests and investigated

The police responded with i tear gas when the procession arrived at place Bellecour, in the center of the city, clouded by white smoke, while fire hydrants were also used at other points along the route. The Prefecture reported 40 arrests, including 33 around place Bellecour after the looting a convenience store.

A Nantes clashes took place near the headquarters of the Prefecture, with some individuals throwing chairs and pebbles, to which the police responded with tear gas. Scenario similar to Toulousein the south of France: here too the police used tear gas to quell the violent fringes of the demonstrators.

Occupied a luxury hotel in Marseille In Marseille, at the end of the trade union demonstration, about 200 people have briefly occupied the Intercontinental hotel. The protesters involved damaged the luxury hotel, breaking flower vases and scarring armchairs in the lobby. The perpetrators of the gesture have in the meantime been removed from the structure, also through the use of tear gas. According to the unions, there were 130,000 participants in the demonstration in Marseille, while the police speak of 11,000 people.

“Thugs come to kill policemen” “While the vast majority of protesters are obviously peaceful, in Paris, Lyon and Nantes in particular, the police face extremely violent thugs who have come with one goal: kill cops and attack other people’s property. This violence must be condemned unreservedly,” French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin wrote on Twitter. Such a number of injured policemen “on May Day is extremely rare,” he stressed.

Participant estimates According to the numbers provided by the Ministry of the Interior, they would be 782 thousand people who took part in the demonstrations. According to the CGT, the main French trade union, there were 2.3 million demonstrators, of which 550,000 in Paris. For the authorities, however, the procession in the capital is made up of 112,000 people. See also Alzheimer, blood test to diagnose the disease: the study (also Italian)