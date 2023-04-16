2nd meeting of the pharmaceutical dialogue

On June 3rd, 2015 the 2nd dialogue meeting of the pharmaceutical dialogue of the federal government will take place. The urgent problem of antimicrobial resistance and the need to both combat the spread of resistance and to research and develop new drugs are on the agenda. Already today, an estimated 700,000 people worldwide die every year as a result of antibiotic resistance. When antibiotics stop working, one of the mainstays of our health care collapses. With the German antibiotic resistance strategy, the federal government has therefore presented a comprehensive package of measures to combat antibiotic resistance through a joint effort in medicine, animal husbandry and research. Pharmaceutical companies and science have a special responsibility when researching and developing new antibiotics, alternative therapy methods and rapid diagnostic tests.

Topics of the 2nd dialogue session will also be the regulatory framework such as the benefit assessment of pharmaceuticals and the reimbursement of pharmaceuticals by statutory health insurance. Another point will be how we can jointly achieve greater supply quality and security in the supply of medicines.

Representatives of the Federal Government, the pharmaceutical associations, science and the trade union take part in the Pharma Dialogue. The pharmaceutical dialogue is designed as an open-ended process in which various key topics are discussed in several meetings, which are then published in a summary of the results. The aim of the pharmaceutical dialogue is to strengthen Germany as a pharmaceutical location in the areas of research, development and production in order to continue to ensure a nationwide, high-quality and safe supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany.

The third dialogue session in October focuses on the economic framework conditions, for example for start-ups in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as on the skilled worker situation and the challenges of digitization for the pharmaceutical sector.