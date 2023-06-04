3-1 to Colombia and it’s the semifinal

SAN JUAN (ARGENTINA) – The super Italy of coach Nunziata continues its amazing journey World Under 20 and also beats the Colombiaflying into semifinal where he will face a between South Korea and Nigeria.

Casadei, Baldanzi and Esposito sign the victory

A match dominated by the Azzurrini with the match unlocked after just nine minutes thanks to a goal by Casadei. In the end of the first half comes the doubling signed by the jewel of Empoli Baldanzi. Italy closes the case at the beginning of the second half with the first seal of Esposito who finds a perfect heel deflection at the near post. In the 48th minute, the Colombians made a brilliant restart with a first shot that was saved off the posts by Desplanches, but which then ended up in the net with a rebuttal from Torres who set the score on 3-1.







