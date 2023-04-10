Home Health 3.9 million euros in the tax haven – breaking latest news
There would be millions of euros hidden in a offshore tax haven in the legacy of Gina Lollobrigida, who passed away in January at the age of 95. This was revealed by an investigation by Espresso which is based on the «Panama Papers» released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

According to what has emerged, the company Bewick International Inc, opened in Panama in 2014, shortly before themysterious disappearance of 3.9 million euros from the bank of the Principality of Monaco in which the actress kept the proceeds of a sale of jewels. This sum could therefore have been transferred to the tax haven of Panama, as the lawyer of Lollobrigida’s son, involved in a battle for the inheritance, had already claimed in the past.

La Bersagliera has in fact left half of the estate to the son Andrea Milko Skofic and the other half to her assistant Andrea Piazzolla, who over the years became a sort of “godchild”: they had lived together since 2015 and although he was not a relative, he looked after the diva in everyday life and accompanied her to social events, in public outings and during dinners or lunches with the circle of friends of the actress.

