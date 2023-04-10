There would be millions of euros hidden in a offshore tax haven in the legacy of Gina Lollobrigida, who passed away in January at the age of 95. This was revealed by an investigation by Espresso which is based on the «Panama Papers» released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

According to what has emerged, the company Bewick International Inc, opened in Panama in 2014, shortly before themysterious disappearance of 3.9 million euros from the bank of the Principality of Monaco in which the actress kept the proceeds of a sale of jewels. This sum could therefore have been transferred to the tax haven of Panama, as the lawyer of Lollobrigida’s son, involved in a battle for the inheritance, had already claimed in the past.