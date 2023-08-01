3 cool tummy tuck outfits for fall + styling tips!

Since body types vary from person to person, it is important to find the right garment that perfectly suits your body shape. And while in summer the selection of outfits that hide the stomach is rather limited, autumn and the cooler weather offer us more combination options. In this article, we’ll give you suggestions for 3 cool tummy control outfits for fall, as well as tips on how to choose your clothes if you want to cover up this area.

Tips on how to dress to hide your tummy

With the tricks and tips below, you’ll love shopping again because you’ll learn how to choose the right outfit for your figure so you can cover your tummy and look gorgeous doing it!

Shapewear comes to the rescue

If you’re looking to flatten and support your tummy under clothing, investing in shapewear can help. High waisted or tight control body shaping garments are specifically designed for the abdominal area. They will help improve your natural shape.

It is also soft and comfortable (as long as it is of good quality) and offers you a high level of comfort and freedom of movement. From my own experience, I can say that they not only make you look good, but also make you feel good. There are different types of shapewear – tummy underwear, shorts, tummy leggings. They all come with different levels of compression, giving you plenty of options to find the right model for you.

Notice: Nylon and Spandex should be the fabrics you choose shaping garments from. They offer enough compression to keep everything in place without sacrificing comfort.

Colors, patterns and fabrics to hide belly fat

Fabrics play a big role when you want to cover up your tummy or any other part of your body. Believe us, every color and pattern looks different in different fabrics. Therefore, in order to visually reduce belly fat, we recommend dark colors, high-quality textiles with ruffles, vertical patterns and fabrics made of denim, cotton, viscose or silk. These are foolproof methods you can’t go wrong with.

Layering look will do you good

Layering is another technique that magically conceals everything and puts the focus anywhere but your stomach. Combinations like a bodysuit with a plaid shirt, a knee-length dress and a poncho, cropped jeans with a t-shirt and a blazer work very well in your favor.

3 cool waistline outfits for fall

Who says you have to compromise on styling just because you don’t have perfect abs? You just need to have a few tricks up your sleeve and you’re all set. Check out our suggestions for 3 cool tummy control outfits for fall and use them as a base for your fall wardrobe!

Dresses with a tummy effect

These models of dresses will make you feel comfortable and confident throughout the day. They will highlight your best features while perfectly camouflaging your bulging stomach.

A line dresses – This classic style is fitted at the top and flares out gradually from the waist down, creating an A-shape that’s off-center.

wrap dresses – this style has a high waist that sits just below the bust. The result is a long, flowing skirt that offers plenty of room around the middle of the body and at the same time emphasizes the chest.

shirt dresses – This style has a buttoned front and a loose, flowy silhouette that covers the tummy area well.

shift dresses – this relaxed and comfortable style falls right off the shoulders, creating a boxy shape that doesn’t pinch at the core.

Maxi dresses – these dresses are long and flowy and offer ample coverage for the midsection, yet are comfortable and elegant.

Pleated skirt with cardigan ensure a beautiful silhouette

It is a common belief that ladies with a big belly cannot wear skirts. However, that is far from the truth, especially with the right skirt model. Combine your favorite cardigan or cashmere sweater with a high-waist pleated skirt and you will see what a beautiful result you get. For warmer fall days, choose a t-shirt or blouse that covers your tummy but isn’t too long to maintain the balanced, elegant line of this look.

Depending on the occasion or task you have to do, opt for boots or sneakers. The look looks perfect either way, it just depends on where you’re going and how much you’re going to walk that day.

Cool waistline outfits for autumn with jeans

To successfully hide your tummy and feel comfortable in your jeans, we recommend a model with a high waist and straight legs. In this way, your body proportions are perfectly balanced. Combine the jeans with a loose fitting shirt and a blazer.

If you are overweight, particularly in the lower abdomen, you should look for jeans with shaping properties that flatten your tummy. If you have bought slim fit jeans, you can also combine them with a t-shirt that tucks into the jeans and a striped blazer.

When it comes to shoes, whether you choose loafers, heels or sneakers depends entirely on your mood. All three types of shoes go perfectly with these cool autumn outfits.

