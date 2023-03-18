The skrei is a species of migratory arctic winter cod native to Norway that emerges off the coast of northern Norway each winter. Its best time is from January to April. It has the same delicate flavor as cod, but with its huge, meaty flakes, it’s an absolutely stunning piece of fish that can be cooked in a variety of ways. Here we have put together some interesting Skrei recipes for you.
Skrei with chickpeas and chorizo
This is an easy and delicious recipe that you can make at home.
Ingredients:
- 4 cod fillets skrei, each 200g, with skin
- Olive oil, for frying and refining
- Salt
Chickpea Chorizo Stew
- 300 g dried chickpeas
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 300 g fresh chorizo, seasoned
- 900 ml chicken broth
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 medium potatoes, diced
- sea-salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1 handful of flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)
Instructions for preparation:
- Soak the chickpeas in plenty of cold water for at least 6 hours before cooking. Preferably overnight.
- Heat the oil for the stew in a saucepan and lightly sauté the chopped garlic, onion and carrots. When the vegetables are nicely golden, slice the chorizo and add to the pan. Fry until brown on all sides.
- Add the broth and bay leaf. Bring to the boil, add the chickpeas and potatoes and cook for about 1 hour, checking occasionally to see if the chickpeas and potatoes are done. Skim off any foam or chorizo fat that comes to the surface during cooking.
- Once the chickpeas are soft but not mushy, season to taste.
- To fry the fish, heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, season the skin with a little salt and sear, skin-side down, until golden and crispy. This takes about 2-3 minutes.
- Gently turn the fillets over and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until the flesh turns white and begins to set. Remove from the heat, let rest and cook through for another 2 minutes until the center is almost done.
- Divide the stew between four bowls, drizzle over some olive oil and sprinkle with some parsley, if you have any.
Skrei recipes with chicken skin crumbs and onion puree
Try this unique recipe for delicious skrei and delight your family with a delicious and healthy dinner!
Ingredients:
- 4 skrei fillets, skinless
- 1 splash of oil
- 1 knob of butter
- Salt
chicken stock
1 l brown chicken broth
Chicken skin and lemon thyme crumbs
Chicken skin from 4 chicken thighs
1 sprig of lemon thyme, leaves picked
flaky sea salt
onion puree
3 large sweet onions
1 garlic clove, finely sliced
1 Zweig Thymian
250 ml Doppelrahm
50 g Butter
1 splash of oil
Salt
White pepper
8 button onions, root halved (save the skin)
Instructions for preparation:
- First, add the chicken broth to a saucepan and heat over medium-high. At an even simmer, this should take 30-45 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.
- To prepare the crispy chicken skins for the crumb, place the skins skin-side down on a cutting board and use a short paring knife to gently scrape off the excess fat and meat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lay the skins flat on top. Sprinkle with sea salt and place another sheet of parchment paper on top, followed by another baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes until golden and crispy.
- Meanwhile, chop the large sweet onions as finely as possible and sauté in a pan with a good dash of oil until cooked through and lightly caramelized. Add the garlic and a sprig of thyme and continue cooking until the garlic is soft and the onions are even more caramelized, then add the cream and butter.
- Bring to the boil and simmer until the mixture has thickened considerably.
- Once the chicken skins are golden, drain on paper towels. Chop until crumbly and mix with the lemon thyme and a pinch of salt if necessary. Put aside.
- When the cream and onion mixture has reached the desired consistency, place in a blender and puree until smooth, then pass through a sieve and season to taste. Pour into a spray bottle or piping bag and set aside.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high and add the halved onions, cut-side down. Cook slowly until heavily caramelized and onions are soft but still holding their shape. Remove the onions from the skin and separate them into individual layers.
- For the skrei, heat a large skillet over medium-high and add a dash of oil. Season the fish with a little salt and place in the pan, skin side down. Fry until golden brown on the underside, about 6 minutes. Turn the fillets over, add a knob of butter to the pan and let the foaming butter slide over the fish. When the fish is done, remove it from the pan and let it rest for a few minutes.
- To serve, arrange a portion of skrei on the bottom of four deep plates. Place the onion puree next to the skrei, then pour the hot reduced broth into the bowls without stirring the puree. Scatter the chicken skin crumbs over the fish and arrange the onion leaves around the dish. Serve immediately.
Skrei en papillote with olives, spinach and herbs
Another delicious and healthy recipe to try at home!
Ingredients:
- 4 skrei fillets (200g each), skinless
- 120 g baby spinach, washed
- 2 zucchini, thinly sliced
- 40 black olives
- 1 lemon, juiced, plus 1 teaspoon zest
- 1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely chopped
- 120 ml extra virgin olive oil
- Salt
- Pfeffer
Method of preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 190°C/gas mark 5. Prepare the packets by cutting out 4 squares of parchment paper and 4 squares of foil, each about 30cm in size. Lay out the 4 pieces of foil and place the paper squares on top.
- Distribute the spinach, zucchini slices and olives among the parcels. Drizzle each packet with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and place a fish fillet on top.
- Place the lemon juice, zest, crushed garlic and herbs in a small bowl and stir in the remaining olive oil. Pour some of the dressing over each fillet and save the leftovers for the table.
- Pull up the edges of the parchment paper layer of each packet and fold the edges over to seal. Then do the same with the foil layer.
- Place the parcels on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.
- When the packets are ready, carefully remove the foil but leave the paper packet intact. Place each packet on a serving plate and open at the table. Serve the extra dressing in a pitcher to drizzle on top.