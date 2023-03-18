The skrei is a species of migratory arctic winter cod native to Norway that emerges off the coast of northern Norway each winter. Its best time is from January to April. It has the same delicate flavor as cod, but with its huge, meaty flakes, it’s an absolutely stunning piece of fish that can be cooked in a variety of ways. Here we have put together some interesting Skrei recipes for you.

Skrei with chickpeas and chorizo

This is an easy and delicious recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients:

4 cod fillets skrei, each 200g, with skin

Olive oil, for frying and refining

Salt

Chickpea Chorizo ​​Stew

300 g dried chickpeas

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

300 g fresh chorizo, seasoned

900 ml chicken broth

1 bay leaf

2 medium potatoes, diced

sea-salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 handful of flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)

Instructions for preparation:

Soak the chickpeas in plenty of cold water for at least 6 hours before cooking. Preferably overnight.

Heat the oil for the stew in a saucepan and lightly sauté the chopped garlic, onion and carrots. When the vegetables are nicely golden, slice the chorizo ​​and add to the pan. Fry until brown on all sides.

Add the broth and bay leaf. Bring to the boil, add the chickpeas and potatoes and cook for about 1 hour, checking occasionally to see if the chickpeas and potatoes are done. Skim off any foam or chorizo ​​fat that comes to the surface during cooking.

Once the chickpeas are soft but not mushy, season to taste.

To fry the fish, heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, season the skin with a little salt and sear, skin-side down, until golden and crispy. This takes about 2-3 minutes.

Gently turn the fillets over and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until the flesh turns white and begins to set. Remove from the heat, let rest and cook through for another 2 minutes until the center is almost done.

Divide the stew between four bowls, drizzle over some olive oil and sprinkle with some parsley, if you have any.

Skrei recipes with chicken skin crumbs and onion puree

Try this unique recipe for delicious skrei and delight your family with a delicious and healthy dinner!

Ingredients:

4 skrei fillets, skinless

1 splash of oil

1 knob of butter

Salt

chicken stock

1 l brown chicken broth

Chicken skin and lemon thyme crumbs

Chicken skin from 4 chicken thighs

1 sprig of lemon thyme, leaves picked

flaky sea salt

onion puree

3 large sweet onions

1 garlic clove, finely sliced

1 Zweig Thymian

250 ml Doppelrahm

50 g Butter

1 splash of oil

Salt

White pepper

8 button onions, root halved (save the skin)

Instructions for preparation:

First, add the chicken broth to a saucepan and heat over medium-high. At an even simmer, this should take 30-45 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.

To prepare the crispy chicken skins for the crumb, place the skins skin-side down on a cutting board and use a short paring knife to gently scrape off the excess fat and meat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lay the skins flat on top. Sprinkle with sea salt and place another sheet of parchment paper on top, followed by another baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes until golden and crispy.

Meanwhile, chop the large sweet onions as finely as possible and sauté in a pan with a good dash of oil until cooked through and lightly caramelized. Add the garlic and a sprig of thyme and continue cooking until the garlic is soft and the onions are even more caramelized, then add the cream and butter.

Bring to the boil and simmer until the mixture has thickened considerably.

Once the chicken skins are golden, drain on paper towels. Chop until crumbly and mix with the lemon thyme and a pinch of salt if necessary. Put aside.

When the cream and onion mixture has reached the desired consistency, place in a blender and puree until smooth, then pass through a sieve and season to taste. Pour into a spray bottle or piping bag and set aside.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high and add the halved onions, cut-side down. Cook slowly until heavily caramelized and onions are soft but still holding their shape. Remove the onions from the skin and separate them into individual layers.

For the skrei, heat a large skillet over medium-high and add a dash of oil. Season the fish with a little salt and place in the pan, skin side down. Fry until golden brown on the underside, about 6 minutes. Turn the fillets over, add a knob of butter to the pan and let the foaming butter slide over the fish. When the fish is done, remove it from the pan and let it rest for a few minutes.

To serve, arrange a portion of skrei on the bottom of four deep plates. Place the onion puree next to the skrei, then pour the hot reduced broth into the bowls without stirring the puree. Scatter the chicken skin crumbs over the fish and arrange the onion leaves around the dish. Serve immediately.

Skrei en papillote with olives, spinach and herbs

Another delicious and healthy recipe to try at home!

Ingredients:

4 skrei fillets (200g each), skinless

120 g baby spinach, washed

2 zucchini, thinly sliced

40 black olives

1 lemon, juiced, plus 1 teaspoon zest

1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed

2 tablespoons fresh basil, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely chopped

120 ml extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Pfeffer

Method of preparation: