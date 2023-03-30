Coloring eggs, decorating the apartment colorfully and snacking on chocolate bunnies – we can hardly wait for the Easter holidays! Easter is a great occasion to spend some time with our family and indulge in culinary delights. Easter lambs and yeast plaits are a classic among Easter pastries, but how about some delicious Easter egg cookies? Whether with jam or icing – these Easter biscuits are ideal for Easter brunch or as a small snack in between. What are you waiting for? Open the bakery and enjoy it!

Easter egg cookies with jam

We have already shown you how to bake your own yeast braids for Easter. Today we would like some crispy Easter egg cookies with jam! It’s really easy to prepare and perfect to do with the kids.

Ingredients:

250 grams of wheat flour

70 grams of sugar

130 grams butter, at room temperature

1 No

A pinch of salt

Filling and Frosting:

100 grams of apricot jam

100 grams of powdered sugar

Water

Bake Easter Egg Cookies

Put all the ingredients for the cookies in a large bowl and knead into a smooth dough with your hands.

Form the dough into a large ball and wrap with cling film.

Place in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and line 2 large baking trays with baking paper.

Roll out the dough on a floured work surface to about 3mm thick.

Cut out eggs with a cutter and place on the baking sheet.

Poke a small hole in half of the cookies and bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Keep an eye on the oven and make sure the cookies don’t get too dark.

For the icing, mix the icing sugar with a little water in a bowl until smooth.

Dip the biscuits with a hole in the frosting and leave to dry.

If necessary, briefly heat the jam in the microwave.

Spread the jam on the biscuits without a hole and place the other biscuits on top.

And voilà – it’s that easy to bake Easter egg cookies!

Easter egg cookies from the Thermomix

Whether classic Crema Catalana or Galaktoboureko – almost anything can be prepared in the Thermomix. If you also love your kitchen helper, then you should remember our recipe for Easter egg cookies from the Thermomix!

Ingredients:

400 grams of wheat flour

200 grams butter, at room temperature

200 grams of sugar

1 No

The grated zest of 1 lemon

40 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

A pinch of salt

Apricot jam

powdered sugar

Preparation:

Place butter and sugar in mixing bowl and cream 30 seconds/speed 5.

Add egg and mix 30 sec/speed 5.

Add lemon zest, lemon juice and salt and mix 30 sec/speed 5.

Then put the wheat flour in the mixing bowl and knead for 3 min./mode “knead dough” to a crumbly dough.

Shape the dough into a ball, wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Roll out the dough on a floured work surface to a thickness of about 3 mm and cut out eggs.

Poke a small hole in half of the cookies and bake for about 6-8 minutes.

Spread the underside of the biscuits with the jam and place the remaining biscuits with a hole on top.

Mix the icing sugar with water until smooth and brush over the biscuits.

And your Easter egg cookies from the Thermomix are ready!

Colorful Easter cookies with icing

Pretty, delicious and deliciously crunchy, these Frosted Easter Egg Cookies are a sweet tooth’s dream come true! How you decorate them is entirely up to you – just have fun and let your creativity flow.

Ingredients:

250 grams of wheat flour

180 grams of butter, at room temperature

100 grams of sugar

1 No

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

250 grams of powdered sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

Preparation: