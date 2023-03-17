Bomb alarm on the Ryanair flight that took off from Pisa and headed for Palermo. The aircraft, once landed at Falcone Borsellino airport, was immediately evacuated. The 190 passengers and entire crew were secured. The entire Punta Raisi airport area was closed and all other incoming flights were diverted to Catania for security reasons.

The bomb squad immediately arrived on the spot and started the procedures for identifying the bomb. Immediate therefore the remediation and safety measures. Once on board, they checked every space of the plane and also the suitcases loaded by the passengers. There was no bomb inside.

Meanwhile, however, Ryanair’s Budapest-Palermo (FR2020), Vueling’s Florence-Palermo (VY6922) and Ita Airways’ Milan-Palermo (AZ1793) have been diverted to Catania. With the take-off of flight U22810 bound for Malpensa operated by EasyJet, the situation returned to normal. The direct flight to Barcelona also took off. The state of alarm, which lasted over two hours, ended at 10.15 pm and the airport resumed its normal activity.







