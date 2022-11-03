There is none: to lose weight you have to make some sacrifices at the table. One cannot think of losing weight and continuing to include temptations in one’s diet that shatter our good intentions. It would be nice, but unfortunately it isn’t. So here is that the televised doctor Michael Mosley recommended people to start remove three food groups from their diets for fast weight loss results.

As Express.co.uk reports Mosley explained: “Cut back on sugar, drinks, and desserts. This includes most breakfast cereals, which are usually full of sugar, as well as most commercial smoothies. ” Another food on the banned list is “starchy carbohydrates”. “Minimize or avoid starchy carbohydrates, or white foods: bread, pasta, potatoes and white rice,” he said. “Switch instead to whole grains including bulgur, whole rye, whole barley, wild rice and buckwheat. Brown rice is fine ”. Dr Mosley added: “Legumes like lentils, beans and chickpeas are also healthy and filling.”

He recommended instead of also remove the processed meats. “Ultra processed foods include chicken nuggets, burgers, fries, pizza, hot dogs, prepackaged meals, stock ice cream, sweets, chips, energy bars, baked goods, cookies, margarine and just about anything that says ‘instant'” he stressed, adding that processed and take-away foods “could be the cause of the obesity epidemic in the UK”.

Michael Mosley, like many experts, has always been a great one supporter of the Mediterranean diet, which includes many healthy foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seafood, beans and nuts. He called it “the best diet to follow” for anyone looking to lose weight quickly and stay healthy. And we in Italy at least from this point of view are lucky, given that the Mediterranean diet is the basis of our diet. If we want to do ourselves good, therefore, we just have to follow it.