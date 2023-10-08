3 Foods You Shouldn’t Eat Before Bed if You Want a Good Night’s Sleep

Sleeping is essential for feeling good. And eating these foods in the evening can negatively affect our regular sleep. Here are the foods.

We will never tire of underlining how healthy eating can influence our psychophysical well-being. But, as you know, we have reiterated several times how, like all this, there is the need to rest adequately. Both in terms of quantity and quality. Well, it may surprise you to know that the two things are absolutely connected. There are some foods that we should never eat before going to bed if we want to get a good night’s sleep. And it might surprise us to know what they are.

Sleeping well, therefore, is essential to make us feel good. It is just like a healthy and moderate diet and the ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle, perhaps by doing physical activity, compatible with our age and health conditions. In this sense, therefore, let’s pay attention to what we eat before going to sleep, because this could negatively affect the quality of our sleep.

Let’s dispel the myth of the midnight snack, which is not always a wise choice. The impact of eating late at night has been well studied and, although it is not entirely recommended, it needs to be controlled if we want to sleep well. Especially if we eat one of these three foods before going to sleep.

The foods we shouldn’t eat before going to sleep

Among the foods that experts do not recommend before going to sleep, let’s start by talking about dark chocolate. Consuming it in front of the television can seem like heaven, especially after a day at work. But in reality, it is not that wise. Dark chocolate contains caffeine, which can keep us alert for a long time and disturb sleep. Along with caffeine, dark chocolate contains sugar, which can also keep us awake longer as it will lead to a spike in glucose levels.

Also not recommended spices and spicy foods, especially in summer. These foods, in fact, increase body temperature and interfere with our thermoregulation process, making it difficult to find the ideal temperature for sleeping. There is no shortage of hot flashes, especially for women in menopause. Furthermore, spicy foods can cause heartburn or indigestion.

Many of us are crazy about meat and don’t deprive ourselves of a steak or a hamburger in the evening. But the red meat it’s another of the foods to include on the black list, at least in the evening. Red meat is higher in protein than other meats, which means it takes our bodies much longer to break it down and finish digesting it.

So, let’s pay attention to what we eat in the evening, especially if we have dinner late. Very a light meal such as chicken or a vegetarian dish is better. Among the recommended foods, fresh fruit, wholemeal toast, and in general lighter foods with little sugar. Our sleep will thank you.

