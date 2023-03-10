We feel stress when we think we are not up to a task. Susceptibility to stress differs from person to person.

This is because people perceive and evaluate stressors differently. People who react more sensitively to external stimuli and perceive them more strongly are logically more susceptible to stress.

Subjective stimulus evaluation influences the perception of stress

Sensitivity to stimuli can show up in a wide variety of everyday situations – for example noise or crowds (external factors), but also deadline pressure, being overwhelmed or the social environment (circumstances). Not the objective stimuli, but solely the subjective evaluation of a person influences whether one feels stress or not.

Three personality traits are important for stress perception

A new

Study

However, Carnegie Mellon University in the US state of Pennsylvania has now found that certain personality traits significantly influence our susceptibility to stress. Another finding: People who have a stress level similar to that of their social environment are particularly susceptible to other people transferring their personal stress to them. They let themselves be “contagious” by the stress of their fellow human beings – but only under certain conditions.

As part of their research work, the scientists measured the stress level of 315 people over a period of six months. In addition, they determined the expression of three different personality traits in each individual test person in order to determine a possible connection between a person’s personality and their stress management.

The following characteristics were measured:

neuroticism:

Tendency not to be able to control emotions and to be subject to mood swings

Tendency to control oneself, think carefully ahead and act in a solution-oriented manner

Belief in being able to control a situation

As the researchers write in their report, a low level of neuroticism, a high degree of conscientiousness and a pronounced locus of control contribute to the fact that external stress is significantly less transmitted to the person.

These properties make you resistant to stress

People with a high resistance to stress accordingly testify to:

emotional stability,

solution-oriented thinking as well

the belief that you can significantly influence your own situation.

Another finding of the researchers: The risk of stress transmission is particularly high when a person’s own stress level is comparable to that of their social environment. For example, if work colleagues are equally stressed, they transfer the feeling of stress to each other – and ultimately reinforce it.

The more stress-resistant a person is due to the characteristics mentioned above, the better he can distance himself from the negative influence of the environment.

Vicious circle: Environment influences one’s own feeling of stress

The researchers could not find a clear explanation for the transferability of the feeling of stress. However, they assume that people tend to try to better assess situations based on other people’s reactions. According to the researchers, behind the action of a person observing people in their environment and imitating their behavior is the intention to fit in better socially.

The core finding is that people who are sensitive to stimuli and who feel a lot of stress tend to surround themselves with people who have a similar stress level. This creates a vicious circle that can lead to more stress and strain.

This can help:

Become aware of the subconscious mechanisms of stress transmission,

to work on one’s own resilience and attitude towards the subject of stress and, for example, to practice solution-oriented thinking and

to study the social environment closely.

Consequences of prolonged stress

Constant stress is unhealthy and has numerous physical and psychological consequences. These include:

Cardiovascular diseases:

High blood pressure, risk of stroke or heart attack increases

Increased insulin release, risk of type 2 diabetes increases

Liver stores fat through increased cortisol release, risk of fatty liver increases

The risk of skin diseases such as psoriasis and neurodermatitis increases

Risk of inflammation, stomach ulcers, irritable bowel increases

Burnout, depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, eating disorders

recognize stress

In order to avoid long-term consequences and damage to health, it is important to recognize stress in good time and to counteract it with measures.

Persistent stress is usually noticeable through clear physical signals, including:

Permanent exhaustion, chronic tiredness, listlessness

Inner restlessness, irritability, depressive mood

Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness

Insomnia eg difficulty falling asleep and sleeping through the night

Digestion eg pain, discomfort, constipation, diarrhea, heartburn, stomach cramps

Food cravings: Food cravings caused by increases in blood sugar and insulin levels

Headaches up to migraines: Persistent headaches, stinging, throbbing and pressure in the head area

Tension and back and neck pain: Tension and pain in the neck, back and shoulder muscles

Rashes, neurodermatitis

Cardiovascular problems, e.g. dizziness, high blood pressure, difficulty breathing, tachycardia

Tips: This helps against stress

If you notice that you are permanently stressed, it is important to pull the handbrake and consciously integrate stress-reducing activities into everyday life.

The following measures can be used (also preventively) against stress: