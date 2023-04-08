Home Health 3 recipes for light spring desserts!
by admin
Small, really tasty and super healthy – we love strawberries and soon we will be able to enjoy them in abundance again! Sometimes hearty in a salad, a strawberry smoothie and a strawberry cake – strawberries are real all-rounders in the kitchen and you can conjure up a wide variety of delicacies with them. But in spring we would like a refreshing strawberry mascarpone dessert! Wonderfully airy, light and irresistibly delicious – our recipes are guaranteed to seduce everyone. So read on and enjoy!

Strawberry Mascarpone Dessert

Whether as a small snack in between or for Easter brunch with the family – this strawberry and mascarpone dessert always provides a real taste explosion.

Ingredients strawberry puree:

  • 250 grams of fresh strawberries
  • The juice of 1 lemon
  • 30 grams of powdered sugar

Mascarpone-Creams:

  • 250 Gramm Mascarpone
  • 250 grams of cream
  • 50 grams of powdered sugar
  • The grated zest of 1 lemon

Preparation:

  • For the strawberry puree, wash the strawberries and remove the stalks and leaves.
  • Place the strawberries, powdered sugar and lemon juice in the blender and blend to a creamy puree.
  • Put the cream in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 4-5 minutes until stiff. Gradually fold in the powdered sugar.
  • Fold in the mascarpone and lemon zest and gently fold in with a silicone spatula.
  • Layer the strawberry puree and cream alternately in 4 dessert glasses and decorate with fresh strawberries.
  • And voilà – your strawberry mascarpone dessert is ready to enjoy!

The best strawberry tiramisu in a glass

strawberry mascarpone dessert thermomix strawberry tiramisu in a glass recipe

Airy, light and delicious – who doesn’t love tiramisu? Our recipe for strawberry tiramisu in a glass is perfect for the sunny spring days and tastes heavenly.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

  • 500 grams of fresh strawberries
  • 200 grams of low-fat quark
  • 300 Gramm Mascarpone
  • 30 ml amaretto (or orange juice for non-alcoholic version)
  • The juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 30 grams of sugar
  • 1 packet of vanilla sugar
  • 10-14 ladyfingers

Preparation:

  • Mix the mascarpone, low-fat quark, vanilla sugar, sugar and lemon juice and zest in a bowl with a whisk until smooth. Place in the fridge for 10-15 minutes.
  • Finely puree half of the strawberries with a hand blender or in a blender.
  • Cut the remaining strawberries into small slices.
  • Chop ladyfingers to taste and dip in amaretto/orange juice.
  • Spread the biscuits on the bottom of the glasses and top with 2-3 tbsp mascarpone cream, 2-3 tbsp strawberry puree and fresh strawberries.
  • Repeat the process again and put the strawberry tiramisu in the glass in the fridge for 1 hour.
  • Enjoy!

Strawberry Mascarpone Mousse

strawberry dessert with mascarpone strawberry mousse recipe easter brunch 2023

And here is a great recipe for a different kind of strawberry mascarpone dessert! Super fluffy, light and only 150 calories per serving – the perfect healthy weight loss snack!

Ingredients for 4-6 servings:

  • 500 grams of fresh strawberries
  • 20 grams of coconut blossom sugar
  • 250 Gramm Mascarpone
  • 100 grams of whipped cream
  • 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
  • 1/2 bunch of fresh basil

Preparation:

  • Cook the strawberries and sugar in a skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 minutes.
  • Add the basil, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Remove from the stove and finely puree with a hand blender.
  • Sieve the mixture through a sieve and place in the fridge.
  • In a bowl, whip the cream until stiff and fold in the mascarpone.
  • Add strawberry puree and stir until smooth.
  • Put the strawberry mascarpone mousse in the fridge for 1-2 hours and enjoy cold!
