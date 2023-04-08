Small, really tasty and super healthy – we love strawberries and soon we will be able to enjoy them in abundance again! Sometimes hearty in a salad, a strawberry smoothie and a strawberry cake – strawberries are real all-rounders in the kitchen and you can conjure up a wide variety of delicacies with them. But in spring we would like a refreshing strawberry mascarpone dessert! Wonderfully airy, light and irresistibly delicious – our recipes are guaranteed to seduce everyone. So read on and enjoy!

Strawberry Mascarpone Dessert

Whether as a small snack in between or for Easter brunch with the family – this strawberry and mascarpone dessert always provides a real taste explosion.

Ingredients strawberry puree:

250 grams of fresh strawberries

The juice of 1 lemon

30 grams of powdered sugar

Mascarpone-Creams:

250 Gramm Mascarpone

250 grams of cream

50 grams of powdered sugar

The grated zest of 1 lemon

Preparation:

For the strawberry puree, wash the strawberries and remove the stalks and leaves.

Place the strawberries, powdered sugar and lemon juice in the blender and blend to a creamy puree.

Put the cream in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer for 4-5 minutes until stiff. Gradually fold in the powdered sugar.

Fold in the mascarpone and lemon zest and gently fold in with a silicone spatula.

Layer the strawberry puree and cream alternately in 4 dessert glasses and decorate with fresh strawberries.

And voilà – your strawberry mascarpone dessert is ready to enjoy!

The best strawberry tiramisu in a glass

Airy, light and delicious – who doesn’t love tiramisu? Our recipe for strawberry tiramisu in a glass is perfect for the sunny spring days and tastes heavenly.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

500 grams of fresh strawberries

200 grams of low-fat quark

300 Gramm Mascarpone

30 ml amaretto (or orange juice for non-alcoholic version)

The juice and zest of 1 lemon

30 grams of sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar

10-14 ladyfingers

Preparation:

Mix the mascarpone, low-fat quark, vanilla sugar, sugar and lemon juice and zest in a bowl with a whisk until smooth. Place in the fridge for 10-15 minutes.

Finely puree half of the strawberries with a hand blender or in a blender.

Cut the remaining strawberries into small slices.

Chop ladyfingers to taste and dip in amaretto/orange juice.

Spread the biscuits on the bottom of the glasses and top with 2-3 tbsp mascarpone cream, 2-3 tbsp strawberry puree and fresh strawberries.

Repeat the process again and put the strawberry tiramisu in the glass in the fridge for 1 hour.

Enjoy!

Strawberry Mascarpone Mousse

And here is a great recipe for a different kind of strawberry mascarpone dessert! Super fluffy, light and only 150 calories per serving – the perfect healthy weight loss snack!

Ingredients for 4-6 servings:

500 grams of fresh strawberries

20 grams of coconut blossom sugar

250 Gramm Mascarpone

100 grams of whipped cream

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

1/2 bunch of fresh basil

Preparation: