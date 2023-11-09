3 Wins Fitness: Bringing Community and Health Together in the San Fernando Valley

3 Wins Fitness Program Offers Free Classes in Northeast San Fernando Valley

For over a year, 3 Wins Fitness classes have been held in the northeast San Fernando Valley for free. Classes are taught by student trainers from California State University, Northridge (CSUN) with the goal of teaching the community the importance of staying fit and creating a healthier lifestyle.

The program was founded in 2011 by CSUN professor Steven Loy, an exercise physiologist, and has since grown to have 25 to 30 participants, all taught by his team of trainers. CSUN instructors come and go each semester to receive hands-on training with the program.

David Jiménez was one of the coaches who taught classes at Parque El Cariso. He started in 2019 when he was a freshman at CSUN, and continued teaching the classes even after graduating, until two months ago, when he became CSUN’s physical training supervisor.

When asked why he coached for so long, Jimenez said, “I think it’s the sense of community. Just seeing the enjoyment that the participants have, since they are from the same origins as me, mainly the Hispanic population, it feels like we were our little family inside the park. It was a very welcoming and pleasant atmosphere.”

Classes are taught throughout the year, with a few weeks off in both summer and winter. Each class, divided into three fitness levels, follows a structure each day, so participants don’t have to worry if they miss a day. The program roughly consists of a warm-up, followed by strength exercises, then cardio, and ending with a cool-down. Sometimes, the exercises change a little to keep things fresh.

Although many participants tend to be older and primarily women, Jimenez said the program is open to anyone, regardless of age and fitness level. All you need is to bring your own yoga mat. Participants even trained and participated in the San Fernando Valley Mile, kicking off the Dua of the Dead festival on October 24.

“That’s why the goal was to get three levels of fitness because usually the level one group is aimed a little more at the older population because they are very limited in their abilities,” Jiménez said, “but with multiple fitness levels, it is intended for anyone. Age doesn’t define how physically fit you are, only what you’re capable of.”

Jiménez went on to say that those who sign up can expect the trainers to address their specific needs, because the whole message behind 3 Wins is that it is a program that emphasizes that fitness is for everyone.

3 Wins Fitness is also held at Parque Las Palmas in the City of San Fernando, having temporarily moved out of San Fernando Recreational Park. Classes at both locations start early in the morning, around 8 am, and are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

For more information and to register, visit [3 Wins Fitness website].

Share this: Facebook

X

