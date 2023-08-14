3-year-old boy drowns in home pool, grandmother investigated for manslaughter

A three-year-old boy drowned in his home swimming pool in Santa Venerina, in the province of Catania. The little boy was with another girl, while his maternal grandmother was not far away in the kitchen. After falling into the pool, the child died in a few centimeters of water. The grandmother would have tried to rescue him, but when she realized what had happened, the little one was already dead. The prosecutor of Catania has entered the woman in the register of suspects on charges of manslaughter. A due act, the investigators explain to proceed with the autopsy.

