Home » 3-year-old boy drowns in home pool, grandmother investigated for manslaughter
Health

3-year-old boy drowns in home pool, grandmother investigated for manslaughter

by admin
3-year-old boy drowns in home pool, grandmother investigated for manslaughter

A three-year-old boy drowned in his home swimming pool in Santa Venerina, in the province of Catania. The little boy was with another girl, while his maternal grandmother was not far away in the kitchen. After falling into the pool, the child died in a few centimeters of water. The grandmother would have tried to rescue him, but when she realized what had happened, the little one was already dead. The prosecutor of Catania has entered the woman in the register of suspects on charges of manslaughter. A due act, the investigators explain to proceed with the autopsy.

Read also:

See also  Asp, health education and promotion programs presented

You may also like

How to Save Money on Medicines without Compromising...

Sunscreens: there is a risk if you don’t...

Green carport roofs: Sustainable heat protection and water...

Unlocking Mental Well-being: The Power of Self-Care for...

The Distinct Symptoms of Covid-19: A Comprehensive Overview

The press service of the week of vision...

This is why touch is essential for communicating...

New Vaccine Against Covid Expected for Autumn: National...

Gravina disappointed by Mancini, if it’s not Spalletti...

First aid for children: the most important things...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy