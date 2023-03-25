Home Health 3-year-old boy leaves home in the night, cared for by CCs
Health

3-year-old boy leaves home in the night, cared for by CCs

by admin

A child of less than three years who was walking down the street in Carovigno (Brindisi) this morning at 4.30, in pajamas and without shoes, was tracked down by the carabinieri after a report from a lorry driver. The little one, the military ascertained, he had left the house after opening the front door which was not locked. It was found in Largo Machiavelli, as the driver had reported to 112.
Once recovered, the child was taken over by the military and entrusted to the care of the 118. Having ascertained the absence of pathologies, he was taken to the barracks and looked after: he was given improvised toys and shown children’s television programs. After about two hours of house-to-house searches near the place of discovery, the carabinieri tracked down the mother of the child to whom the child was re-entrusted.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Let's write the Metaverse Bill of Rights

You may also like

The French side dish for the main course

DRAEGER MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. – INFINITY CENTRAL STATION

Marburg virus worries Tanzania: what it is and...

CGTN: How China continues to streamline its COVID-19...

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

Deutsche Bank, the collapse triggered by the downward...

Russia, who is Elvira Vikhareva: Putin’s opponent poisoned...

“End the Odyssey of Mentally Ill Patients”

Deutsche Bank, the collapse triggered by the downward...

Tobacco heater: Not without health risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy