A child of less than three years who was walking down the street in Carovigno (Brindisi) this morning at 4.30, in pajamas and without shoes, was tracked down by the carabinieri after a report from a lorry driver. The little one, the military ascertained, he had left the house after opening the front door which was not locked. It was found in Largo Machiavelli, as the driver had reported to 112.

Once recovered, the child was taken over by the military and entrusted to the care of the 118. Having ascertained the absence of pathologies, he was taken to the barracks and looked after: he was given improvised toys and shown children’s television programs. After about two hours of house-to-house searches near the place of discovery, the carabinieri tracked down the mother of the child to whom the child was re-entrusted.



