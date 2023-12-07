30-30-30 method to lose weight: what it consists of

The new 30-30-30 method for weight loss is taking social media by storm, but is it really effective? This method, popularized by fitness expert Tim Ferris in his 2010 book “The 4-Hour Body,” promises to help individuals lose weight with minimal effort and without harming their health. The method involves consuming 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up, followed by 30 minutes of low-intensity cardiovascular exercise.

Proponents of the 30-30-30 method claim that eating protein in the morning helps stabilize glucose and insulin levels, leading to increased metabolism and reduced cravings throughout the day. However, some nutritionists caution that the method may potentially lead individuals to become too obsessed with numbers and may not be sustainable in the long term.

The method was recently popularized by biologist, researcher, and biohacker Gary Brecka, whose viral videos have garnered significant attention on social media platforms. Brecka claims that the method can help individuals lose weight quickly and effectively, but experts have varying opinions on its efficacy.

Additionally, there are concerns about the potential negative impact of the method, including the risk of becoming too obsessed with precise protein intake and exercise duration.

Ultimately, while the 30-30-30 method has gained a following on social media, individuals should approach it with caution and consult with healthcare professionals before making significant changes to their lifestyle and diet. As with any weight loss method, it’s important to prioritize overall health and well-being.

