30 degrees and more: don’t underestimate the heat!

“In 2022, 3,474 people in Austria had to be treated medically. In 2021 there were still 2,566 patients. Heat stress and exhaustion should not be underestimated,” warns Bernhard Wurzer, Director General of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK).

Nine out of ten people treated for heat had sunstroke, which is meningitis caused by prolonged, intense exposure to the sun.

The most common symptoms are a severe headache, fever, vomiting and neck stiffness. Other acute health consequences can be, for example, heat stroke or heat collapse.

Take sun protection seriously

The invisible UV rays are often underestimated. In Austria, UV exposure increases, regardless of intense heat, on average from April to a value of five to six in the UV index – on a scale of up to ten.

“Reliable sun protection in the form of sunscreen is the most effective way to prevent heat damage and skin diseases. This is important for all skin types. The sun protection factor should be at least 30 and the cream in a ratio of 1:3 against UV-A and UV-B rays protect,” says Bernhard Wurzer.

