After the speeches, Prof. Süssmuth, State Secretary Lutz Stroppe, and Prof. Wolfgang Franz, the former chairman of the Council of Economic Wise Men, discussed the challenges of scientific policy advice and the future of the health care system with members of the Council of Experts. In the afternoon, the Council of Experts also presented its special report, which Federal Minister Gröhe had commissioned at the end of 2014. This shows causes and control options with a view to the development of sick pay.